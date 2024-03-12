MadameNoire Featured Video

Def Jam West’s first female recording artist, Bo$$, has died.

Fellow emcee Bun B shared the sad news on his Instagram on March 11. In a touching tribute to his 54-year-old fallen peer, Bun wrote, “Rest in peace to my big sis, Lichelle Laws, AKA Bo$$. One of the best female MCs and a dear friend. Give Rick Royal a hug for me. Long Live The Org!”

Fans and celebrities alike reacted to Bun’s news about the “Deeper” rapper’s death.

Da Brat wrote, “Dam, I looooooved her! So sad. Ugh, #rip“

DJ Premier, who worked with Bo$$, wrote, “Damn! Worked with her on the Deeper Remix at D & D. She was raw–even in person.”

“Damn,” SoSo Def label boss Jermaine Dupri penned.

Rap legend MC Lyte also shared the news of Bo$$’s death on Instagram.

“RIP to one of the hardest that ever did it! #Boss will forever be missed. A mainstay. Also many bricks to this femme fatale house of hip hop. ðŸŽ¶ðŸŽ¶ðŸŽ¶,” Lyte expressed.

Bo$$, born Lichelle Laws in Detroit, reportedly moved to New York to pursue a rap career with her fellow Detroit homie, Dee, who was her deejay. The duo eventually ended up in Los Angeles, where they struggled for three years before Bo$$ and Dee were signed by West Coast producer-icon DJ Quik to Def Jam West. “Born Gangstaz” was released in 1993 and topped the charts at #3. Bo$$ lyrical delivery could easily rival the hardest male emcee’s flow. Later, she moved to Dallas, Texas, where she became a radio personality.

DJ Quik addressed Bo$$ by his nickname for her “Schelle. ðŸ§šðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ðŸ•Šï¸”

In 2017, Bo$$ reportedly suffered a stroke and seizure. Previously, in 2011, she was diagnosed with kidney disease, which required her to have a kidney transplant.

Karyl Doll Laws Addison and Andrea Gladden started a GoFundMe for Bo$$ in 2021. It raised almost $18,000, with the last donation ten months ago. It has since been halted.

Black Detroiters on Instagram also honored Bo$$ following the news of her death. She reportedly attended St. Mary’s of Redford on Detroit’s west side and Oakland University.

Ten years ago, Bo$$ returned to Detroit and attended a party with Two Live Crew.

Legendary deejay Def Jef also detailed how Bo$$ never forgot that he gave her a shot during her years struggling in California. Once she signed to Def Jam West, the femcee reportedly called Russell Simmons to get Def Jef on her completed album. “Deeper” would be her biggest hit, and the homie produced it.

Rest in peace to a true G!