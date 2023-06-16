MadameNoire Featured Video

An autopsy has ruled the death of beloved late Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo an accidental overdose.

Born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, the Three 6 Mafia femcee’s death was due to the overconsumption of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, according to NBC Action News 5’s reporting.

The news of the rapper’s cause of death was shared June 14.

Gangsta Boo passed away Jan. 1 at the age of 43.

Authorities found the unresponsive late musician at a home in the Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis Jan. 1. The rapper had attended a concert with her brother the night before.

The iconic performer started her rap career at 14. The following year, she joined Three 6 Mafia and contributed to the group’s widespread success. The trio’s hit songs included “Who Run It?” “Playa Hataz” and “I’m So High.”

Before her death, the “Where Dem Dollas At?” artist was gearing up to release a musical project called The Boo Print.

The “Queen of Memphis” was laid to rest in her city Jan. 14.

In a December 2022 Billboard interview , Gangsta Boo opened up about how she’d finally given herself flowers for the influence of her rap songs on Southern female rappers and the genre as a whole.

“I would honestly say that I have to admit, respectfully and humbly, that I am the blueprint. I hear my cadence in a lot of men and female rappers… my sound is a Memphis sound. It’s a Gangsta Boo sound, it’s a Three 6 Mafia sound. So, I am the blueprint and I wear that badge proudly as fuck.” “I used to run away from it. I used to didn’t want to even give myself flowers because I’ve been so low-key and humble, but I’m on some fuck that shit. It’s time to claim what’s mine. I’m one of the main bitches.”

