On March 10, R&B lovers descended upon the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, for a night filled with fun and nostalgia as Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim and K.Michelle hit the big stage for The Love Hard Tour. MadameNoire was on the scene and captured all of the festivities at the jam-packed concert.

We pulled up just in time to catch the tail end of Jaheim’s performance. Backed by a troupe of incredible dancers and singers, the R&B aficionado sent the crowd into a frenzy when he launched into a soulful rendition of “Just In Case,” a classic from his debut album, Ghetto Love. Jaheim’s buttery and rich vocals soared throughout the Barclays Center as fans sang along to the R&B hit. The ladies in the front row went wild when the 45-year-old hitmaker began throwing out roses to the crowd.

When Jaheim left, the Barclays Center’s resident DJ kept the party going. The entire arena lit up with excitement when “Swag Surf” came on. Attendees could be seen embracing one another and rocking side to side as they got down to the 2009 banger — and the energy did not let up. Crowdgoers went equally nuts when Jay-Z’s “I Just Wanna Love You” came on. The infectious dance party gave the audience just the right amount of energy to stay pumped for Trey Songz’s performance.

Trey Songz hit the stage next.

Songz, 39, came in hot, kicking off his segment of The Love Hard tour Brooklyn show with “Gotta Go,” a classic love ballad featured on his debut album, I Gotta Make It, in 2005. A live band accompanied the hitmaker, and the ladies in the crowd sang along with the R&B singer as he belted the silky tune. The three-time Grammy-nominated celeb did not stop there. Songz continued to serenade the crowd with hit after hit, launching into a medley of his popular tunes like “Ooh Nana,” “Neighbors Know My Name,” and “Bottoms Up.”

The Virginia native brought out a few musical guests throughout his energetic performance. Dipset alum, Jim Jones, hopped on the stage to perform his classic “Summer Wit’ Miami” alongside the R&B bad boy. Fans were thrown for a loop when Songz exited the stage for a brief intermission only to bring Lola Brooke out for a hyped up performance of her smash trap anthem, “Don’t Play With It.”

Keyshia Cole closed out The Love Hard Tour Brooklyn stop and announced her eighth album.

Cole was the last artist to hit the stage, and she did not disappoint. Sporting a tight black bodysuit and a cropped motorcycle jacket, the R&B baddie served face and body as she came out singing “Let It Go,” a bop featured on her second studio album, Just Like You. Missy Elliott and Lil’ Kim — who were both featured on the R&B hit — were not present to perform alongside Cole, but the 42-year-old made sure to channel Kim’s spirit, by mimicking the Brooklyn femcee’s signature dance move when her portion of the song came on. The sweet ode sent the Barclays Center up.

After the songstress received a standing ovation, the R&B powerhouse grew emotional, reflecting on her long journey in the music industry. She thanked fans for sticking beside her throughout her rocky climb to stardom. She also announced that her eighth album was “on the way.”

“They said this is the hardest place to make it, and you know I always say, I made it here first,” Cole told the crowd. “You know I love y’all so much. Thank you. I can never say thank you enough for helping change my life.”

The R&B bombshell continued to apply pressure throughout her entire performance. The Oakland native brought Jaheim to the stage to perform “I Changed.” Later on in the show, Remy Ma and rising Bronx rapper Connie Diiamond joined the singer for a performance of their collaborative trap anthem, “Ghetto & Ratchet.” Cole twerked and shook her tail feather alongside the duo during their hyped-up set.

Following a short break, the four-time Grammy-nominated singer returned to the stage adorned in a dazzling white cowboy hat and gown, captivating the audience with a heartfelt rendition of “Heaven Sent.” Cheers and applause filled the venue as she seamlessly transitioned into the beloved 2007 hit, “I Changed My Mind.” Nostalgia swept over the crowd as the R&B powerhouse delivered unforgettable performances of her timeless classics, “Love” and “I Should Have Cheated.”

The Love Hard Tour delivered an unforgettable evening. Were you at the Brooklyn show? Tell us in the comments section.

