Gabrielle Union beamed about proudly supporting her husband, Dwyane Wade, at the 2024 Oscars on March 10. The couple pulled up to the event dressed to impress in celebration of Wade’s Oscar nomination for The Barber of Little Rock, which was nominated in the Best Documentary Short category, according to People.

“Supporting my man is the greatest award #Oscars,” Union, 51, captioned a photo of herself holding hands and posing alongside her hubby. The Being Mary Jane star wore a stunning Carolina Herrera dress paired with a glitzy Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace.

Wade, 42, complemented his wifey’s look, sporting a dapper black and white Versace suit along with a Cartier watch.

The comments section went crazy for the stylish duo.

“Best dressed,” penned journalist and editor Elaine Welteroth.

Another fan commented, “You both look amazing!”

A third stan wrote, “The way he looks at his wife is pure love.”

Wade also penned a message in awe of his beautiful wife, simply writing, “Damn.”

In 2023, Wade took on the role of executive producer for The Barber Of Little Rock, a heartfelt documentary, directed by John Hoffman and Christine Turner, that chronicles the extraordinary life of community leader, Arlo Washington.

As the visionary behind the People Trust fund, a nonprofit community bank, the documentary highlights Washington’s unwavering commitment to providing economic opportunities to residents of Little Rock that mainstream banks typically neglect. The organization provides loans for various purposes, including medical emergencies, unexpected job loss, rental assistance, rapid rehousing and support for individuals looking to launch their own small businesses, according to the fund’s website.

During an interview with ABC News on Sunday, Wade spoke about why he was inspired to shine a light on Washington’s story.

“You know as parents, we try to tell our kids that it’s no boundaries on their futures. But there are boundaries on their futures in certain communities. Hearing Arlo and understanding everything that he’s about, he’s about economic mobility. Systematically, we’ve been shut out of the financial system. And you know, Christine and John went down to Little Rock and found Arlo was able to tell the story because it’s good to hear it, but it’s even better to see it, and to see someone in the community doing the real work.”

Washington was also present to celebrate the documentary’s Oscar nomination. He gushed about helping over 1500 people with the People Trust fund.

“We wanted to create jobs and opportunity. And so it worked for me, so I figured it would work for everyone else,” he told ABC News. “You know, it’s a career for some and a stepping stone for others.”

