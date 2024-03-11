MadameNoire Featured Video

Attendees at the Bronner Bros Beauty Brunch shared some things they believed were missing from the salon culture, and the internet responded.

The Beauty Brunch took place Saturday, Feb. 24, and Sunday, Feb. 25, in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Georgia World Congress Center. Representing Hype Hair magazine, creator Sheek TV asked some attendees what they believed was missing from salon culture, and many didn’t hold back.

“I think that we should have never did salon suits.”

“A lot of people just want the finished look, but we were trained to take care of the hair,” Jesseca Dupart, Kaleidoscope hair products founder, responded.

“A lot of people can make the money. You’re making fast cash, but nobody’s really showing you how to operate the business and keep it sustainable and not being a slave to your business,” one woman answered.

“I hate the salon suites,” a man said. “Because you’re working by yourself.”

“I think just the bond within the Black community,” influencer Brittany D. Morton said.

“Can we get back to talking to each other?” influencer Stormy Wellington asked.

Rapper and hairstylist Cliff Vmir said stylists should work together on the same floor instead of the suites: “It’s so segregated.”

Some responses involved stylists communicating with their clients about their preferred hairstyles and getting to know them personally.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Shekinah Anderson suggested the salon culture returned to shampooing the clients, which has been a problem discussed on social media about new stylists refusing to wash the clients’ hair.

One man suggested that clients be more courteous about the stylist’s time.

Commenters also weighed in on what they think is missing in salon culture.

“I miss the salon talks. You walk in and just get in where you fit in fr fr. The customer service, too. It feels rushed nowadays.”

“Can we wash hair again and blow dry?”

“The initial consultation… asking the clients questions about the look they want and telling the client the truth about their hair.”

Most commenters focused on the disdain for salon suites, with many advocating to keep them.

“I love the salon suites…a more personal experience with the client I’m servicing.”

“Shit, keep me in a suite. Y’all too messy in the salons. I need a peaceful and personal experience with my clients.”

“The people against salon suites mainly are the ones getting paid booth rent. Salons aren’t how they were back in the day. I have too many horror stories. Salon suites are the closest to working from home. I’ll choose that anyway until salon owners change the narrative!”

One issue stylists see with salon suites is that it deters aspiring hair stylists from visual and hands-on learning.