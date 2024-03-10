MadameNoire Featured Video

Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe said he made several bags from his controversial interview with Katt Williams on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

On the March 7 episode of Nightcap with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Sharpe discussed how he struggled to look past the hate he received despite his successes telling a different story. The conversation shifted to his sit-down interview with Williams and the fat check he got for it due to the buzz.

“You know we talked about this, Ocho,” he started. Everybody was talking about how much money I made during the Katt Williams interview. Whatever you think…I just got the check…so, whatever you think I made, 3X it. If you think I made $500,000, 3X it. If you think I made $1 million, 3X it. If you think I made $2 million, 3X it.”

Sharpe flexed the Rolex watch he bought, Rolex’s Cosmograph Daytona Yellow Gold, which gained popularity because of guitarist and songwriter John Mayer.

“I got that old John Mayer,” Sharpe said. “That’s the John Mayer discontinued.”

Johnson asked if he meant the guitar player Mayer, and Sharpe confirmed by singing Mayer’s hit single “Your Body is a Wonderland” from his sophomore album Room For Squares (2001).

“Your body is a wonderland,” the 55-year-old former NFL player sang. “You know that’s what I be sanging on the song.”

Johnson cut in by singing “Gravity,” a popular song of Mayer’s from his 2006 album Continuum.

“Yeah, I be talking, ‘My pockets is a wonderland,'” Sharpe sang, explaining that they dubbed the watch “the John Mayer” because “he wore it, and it caught fire because they saw him have it on.”

Earlier in the interview, Sharpe talked about having a moment of clarity after chatting with his sister about his haters. She helped the sports commentator see that his support was greater than the number of haters he had.

“‘Shannon, look at the success that you’re having,'” Sharpe recalled his sister telling him. “‘That’s not possible with more haters than supports.'”

Around March 2, Sharpe posted a video of him arriving at a New Jersey Total Wine shop to sign bottles of his cognac, Shay by Leportier. The former tight end donned a green tight-fitting shirt and matching pants. Commenters clowned him for his appearance.

Although Sharpe didn’t like the negative comments, he encouraged haters to continue because they kept him getting paid.

“Total Wine hit us up and said, ‘Hold on, we want some of that.’ So, thanks to y’all, I’m about to be in California, Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Baltimore. So, keep on doing it. I need y’all to keep on doing it,” he said. “Hey, don’t you stop now? Don’t y’all hating Mofos stop. Take y’all raggedy ass right back in front of the Total Wine and do it all over again.”