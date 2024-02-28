11-Year-Old Lamara Glenn Taken Off Life Support Days After Drive-by Shooting In Detroit

Lamara Glenn, an 11-year-old girl from Detroit, was taken off life support just days after she was shot in the head while sleeping at her aunt’s house. Investigators have allegedly found five suspects connected to the tragic shooting.

During an interview with Fox 2 Detroit, Lamara’s mother, Brandy Crenshaw, revealed that her daughter had been brain-dead since she was shot in the head on Feb 20. The incident happened while she was having a sleepover with her cousins at her aunt’s house on the east side of Detroit near the 6000 block of Pennsylvania Street.

Lamara was rushed to Detroit Children’s Hospital of Michigan in critical condition. According to Crenshaw, doctors did everything they could to save Lamara, but medical officials informed her that there was sadly no way to revive the precious 11-year-old. She died hours after being taken off life support, Detroit Police confirmed Friday, CBS News reported.

“Now I have nothing. They took my only kid, my only baby. I don’t have nothing,” Crenshaw told Fox 2 Detroit. “(It’s something) I never imagined ever thinking about what I would have to do to my daughter as young as she is.”

In a video posted to Facebook Tuesday, Assistant Chief of the Detroit Police Department, Charles Fitzgerald, revealed that the suspects responsible for the shooting fired 23 rounds into the house. Lamara was sleeping on the couch when she was struck in the head. According to the official, investigators were able to uncover grainy video footage from the scene that captured several suspects jumping out of a white SUV and firing into the home.

Three suspects have been charged for the 11-year-old child’s shooting.

On Feb. 24, the Detroit Police Department announced that three suspects were arrested and charged in connection to Lamara’s shooting. They were identified as Tahkari Turner, 18, Robert Lee Turner Jr., 20, and Nasir Garrett, 19. Two other suspects were taken into custody later, CBS News noted.

Turner and Garrett allegedly fired handguns into the residence, causing serious injury to Lamara, before fleeing the scene.

Turner faces nine charges of assault with intent to murder, one charge of discharging a firearm in or at a building resulting in severe impairment, and ten counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Turner Jr. has been charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition, two counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, one count of being an accessory after the fact, and one count of tampering with evidence.

Garrett faces nine charges of assault with intent to murder, one charge of discharging a firearm in or at a building resulting in severe impairment, and ten counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Crenshaw has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover expenses associated with the shooting. Consider donating.

