Five years later, Obin Robinson’s dance with his daughter, Sa’miyah Robinson, is still going viral and melting hearts.

On June 8, 2019, Obin of Baltimore, Maryland, took the stage with his daughter at a dance recital to start their pas de deux by rolling on the floor before Sa’miyah ran to her father to execute the iconic Dirty Dancing dance lift.

While Obin wore all Black, Sa’miyah stole the show in her elegant yellow dress.

The two performed two flawless cartwheels before slowly approaching each other. Obin twirled her around, allowing the hem of her dress to flare out. The father smoothly lifted Sa’miyah to his shoulders in a backflip manner to land on the swan shoulder lift with her toes perfectly pointed.

Sa’Miyah elegantly backflipped off her dad’s shoulders and landed on the ground. Obin got the opportunity to showcase some of his moves, pirouetting a couple of times.

Sa’miyah wagged her index finger and shook her head, indicating that he didn’t understand the assignment. The father-daughter duo embraced each other, and Sa’miyah clung to his leg as he walked toward the backstage area. The pair bowed for the audience and skipped off stage.

The original video was posted on Viral Hog Oct. 9, 2019. Pubity reposted the video Feb. 28, 2024, leading many to gush at the cute moment between Obin and Sa’miyah.

“The little skip off the stage. I know his wife is in LOVE love with him.”

“The dad is good, but the daughter did not come to play!!!”

“When you’re choosing a husband, make sure you’re choosing a dad too!”

“This is one of the most masculine things I’ve seen in a long time.”

“I feel like the little girl set the highest standard, and Dad knew he had to bring it.”

“As a dad of 5 girls, I nominate him for dad of the year.”

“I can just see a wif in the crowd tearing up with a camera in her hand.”

“She could run and jump into her father’s arms because she knew without a doubt he would catch her. That is the best gift; it means so much more than this particular dance. A dad once told his son to jump, and he let his son fall and told him never to trust anyone, and it messed his kid up for life, so when I see something like this, it makes me happy.”

Father’s Day is a few months away, and this dad deserves all the gifts, love and attention that day.