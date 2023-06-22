MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B sent a beautiful message to her husband Offset in honor of Father’s Day.

On June 19, the “Bodak Yellow” showered her life partner with praise for being an incredible dad to their two children Wave and Kulture and the rest of his adorable brood.

“As you take your nap I make my videos lol…Happy Father’s Day my love @offsetyrn You are a king of a dad and your kids feel your love, guidance and security,” the Grammy Award-winning hip-hop star wrote in a short and sweet caption. The rapper created a beautiful tribute video featuring Offset’s children. Cardi, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, created an adorable carousel that included tender videos of the rapper’s children sharing a few reasons why they love and adore their superstar father. Offset’s 13-year-old son Jordan gushed that his dad was “The best in the world.” Kulture, 4, praised her father for picking out “the best outfits.” The young tot added, “He plays with me and kisses me a lot.”

Kalea, 8, said she loves that her proud poppa “does everything” in his power to keep her and her siblings happy. Kody, 7, echoed similar sentiments. The cutie patootie said that he was “thankful” for a dad like Offset. “He always got my back.”

Baby Wave, 1, kept his Father’s Day message short and sweet. “Da-da!” the sweetie pie yelled to the camera with a little help from his momma Cardi.

Cardi and Offset have been raising their adorable blended family together over the last several years. During an interview with Good Morning America in 2021, the Bronx-bred femcee gushed about how “hands-on” and loving her husband was with his kiddos.

“Sometimes he just gets too hands-on. I be like, ‘Listen, I got it. I know what I’m doing, too. This ain’t my first rodeo anymore,'” the rapper laughed.

Aww, we love this tribute so much. Great job, Cardi B!

