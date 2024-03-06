MadameNoire Featured Video

Reesa Tessa, the Atlanta woman known behind the 50-part “Who TF Did I Marry” TikTok series, addressed Charlamagne tha god’s big back comment on the Tamron Hall Show on March 4. The Breakfast Club host apologized.

Reesa Teesa, whose real name is Tareasa Johnson, appeared on the Tamron Hall show to share the emotions she experienced during her marriage to “Legion,” later revealed by outlets as Jerome McCoy.

In one part of the interview, Reesa mentioned Charlamagne’s big back comment (without saying his name) and shared how the negative comments impacted her, especially as a self-conscious, heavy-set woman.

“There was a very famous personality that called me a big back, talking about my weight,” she said. “I feel like how I look should not dictate whether or not I deserve what I went through. So, that was disappointing and it was hurtful, especially the one that was the more famous personality.”

Regardless of the attacks online, what uplifted the TikToker were the positive comments from people thanking her for helping them see they were dealing with their own “Legions.”

During the Breakfast Club‘s “Jess with the Mess” segment on March 4, Charlamagne half-assed apologized, claiming he didn’t intend to disturb “the woman’s” peace.

“All jokes aside, I tell y’all all the time, the easiest way to keep your own peace is to not disturb the peace of others,” he said. “I disturbed that woman’s peace, and that wasn’t my intention. So I apologize if my words made her feel that way.”

Instead of ending the so-called apology there, Charlamagne said he didn’t say Reesa didn’t deserve love because of her size. He specifically said that he didn’t mention her, and folks dragged it.

He then tried to shift the blame from himself, claiming that people who post their businesses on the web are prone to receiving negative comments.

“We all have social media,” he said. “And we all use it for different reasons. Reesa is getting a lot of props for being so vulnerable. Salute to her. But I personally feel like we have to stop bringing this stuff to social media if you don’t want people to have an opinion about it. Because some of this stuff should just be reserved for our therapists if we can’t handle people having an opinion about whatever we are venting about.”

He should’ve just left it at the apology.