Reesa Teesa, the face behind the “Who TF Did I Marry” TikTok series, warned viewers to research eatery spots at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to avoid suffering an unsolicited workout.

In a video posted on TikTok Feb. 8, Reesa (Teresa Johnson) explained she was at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to fly to Washington, D.C. and endured an excruciatingly long walk around the airport.

“I just got finished walking 50-11 miles to go from the front of the airport to where they now have security, which is in a new location over in the North Terminal. I ain’t know that,” she said. “So, then I get through security. I have to walk another 5,722 miles to then go ahead and get to the train. Get the train, take it to my concourse B, as in Bravo, to make sure my gate is there ’cause I’m Black.”

After confirming everything was right with her gate, Reesa thought of getting something to eat.

“I was in the mood for pizza at 9:30 in the morning. Whatever,” Reesa continued explaining. “So, I saw that there’s pizza on Concourse C, as in Charlie. So, I walked 50-11 miles back to the train, get on the train, go to Concourse C as in Charlie to go to the pizza place.”

Ressa asked a man, whom she mistook for a woman, about the pizza place, and he told her she had to walk further before reaching the spot. When she arrived, she was disappointed to learn it was closed. Reesa had no choice but to find another option.

“So, then, on the way back, I passed Five Guys,” she said. “I was like, ‘Man, I know it’s 9:30 in the morning, but I kind of want Five Guys.’ But then I realized, you ain’t got no gallbladder. That’s all I’m saying about that.”

Reesa 86-ed the Five Guys plan and settled for the Atlanta Bread Company, a bakery-cafe.

“Then walk another 50-11 miles back to the train, get on the train. Now, I’m sitting here in the correct concourse, B as in boy, waiting for my flight to start boarding.”

The Atlanta native continued, “So, the moral of the story is this: if you’re going to come to the Atlanta airport, please do your research. It’s a great place to people watch and all that, but I didn’t do my research, and so I have already lost 75 pounds just with the Atlanta-Hartsfield Jackson diet. But I got my food.”

She ended the video, hoping her stomach would act right during the duration of the flight.

While the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport takes over 4,700 acres of land, it’s not among the top 10 biggest airports in the nation. However, it’s one of the busiest airports in the nation, serving more passengers than any other airport in the nation.

Atlanta Airport’s website offers tips on how to navigate the world’s busiest airport smoothly.