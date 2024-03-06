MadameNoire Featured Video

An anonymous man fell in love with a co-worker, requested a divorce from his wife via text and permitted her to take the children while he claimed the house. He thinks he’s in the right.

On the Feb. 5 episode of the ShxtsnGigs podcast, hosts James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu read a Jan. 4 submission from Six Brown Chicks, where an unnamed man gave a shocking testimony.

“I’m a grown man, and I did the right thing,” the submission read. “I thanked my wife for taking care of our kids and working multiple jobs to pay for my education. She invested in me, and I landed a good job with a salary…and I soon fell in love at work.”

The bombshell of a confession continued, “I texted my wife that I wanted a divorce and the house and that she can take the kids. Permanently. I want a new life. I deserve a do-over with a woman who’s on my level. My soon-to-be ex-wife launched a hate campaign against me at work.”

The wife notified his boss about the affair and posted a faux LinkedIn page that “ruined” his character, though it’s unclear what the fake page entailed. The submitter’s work beau refused to engage with him because she feared losing her job and didn’t want the situation to ruin her life, and the boss side-eyed him.

“My boss mentioned, ‘If your wife can’t trust you, how can I?’ My career is pretty much over at this company. How do I earn my boss’ trust and keep my work-love? Advice?” the submitter said.

He then dared to write at the end, “PS: Women SAY they want honesty, but when I give it to you, I’m the bad guy.”

James and Fuhad laughed hysterically at the anonymous man’s tragic pity party, claiming he was a grown man who did the right thing.

The two recapped what they had read, in which the man admitted to having a patient and nurturing wife who invested in him and helped him land a good job.

“I’ve got a salary now. I’m up now,” James said. “I’m going to need you to leave. You’re just not on my level now…I deserve a do-over.”

The podcast hosts were shocked at how the man could text his wife about a divorce and have no problem with her having the children, all for a “do-over” with his work wife.

“Do you know how rattled we would be if we received that text while waiting in our own yard from the love of our life?” Fuhad commented.

James compared the man’s actions to a wife asking her husband to work an extra job to allow her to have a mommy makeover from Dr. Miami and the man obliging out of love for her, only for her to walk in their yard with Dwyane Wade, claiming she deserved it—her new lifestyle.

“Keep the kids and get out. You’re not on my level anymore. I’m sorry. I deserve a do-over. I’ve suffered long enough. Thank you for investing in me, but let me prosper,” James said.

“Man said, ‘I’m an honest man, and I did the right thing’? You’re delusional, man, my bro. You did a terrible thing,” Fuhad added.

Thoughts?