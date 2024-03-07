MadameNoire Featured Video

Amber Alexandriiaa, a traveling hairstylist and makeup artist, shared a heartfelt video on Instagram March 1. The touching footage captured her tenderly styling the hair of her dear late brother, Polo, days before his funeral.

To pay homage to her brother, Amber — also known as @Glamy.Ambii on social media — ensured that Polo was laid to rest with his favorite hairstyle, Pop Smoke braids. These distinctive braids, also referred to as stitch braids, involve weaving braids intricately into two cornrows and unique parting patterns.

At the beginning of the video, Amber shared throwback footage of freestyle stitch braids that she created for her brother in 2023. Polo could be seen smiling and dancing as he flaunted the beautiful hairstyle.

“I never thought I would be doing this, but whenever I got around him, I felt nothing but peace,” she told fans. “My brother always told me to ‘just do it,’ so that’s what I’m doing.”

Upon her arrival at the funeral home, Polo remained adorned in a style Amber had previously crafted for him. As depicted in the video, her brother also sported his beloved purple and black hair beads. Amber meticulously sectioned Polo’s long hair into multiple stitch braids, ensuring he retained his cherished purple and black hair beads as a sweet tribute. She also took two pieces of his hair to add to her mother’s locs.

“I know he’s proud of me,” the Glamy Girl Collection founder gushed.

In the caption, Amber said she was having a hard time reconciling with her brother’s untimely passing.

“Y’all, right now, I don’t know what I’m doing. I’m just opening up because I feel like I have a testimony. This is not for the weak. I literally never thought this day would come. I questioned God so much, like why did you choose me? Why did this happen ?” the hairstylist explained.

Days, before she was scheduled to do Polo’s hair, fear and anxiety, enveloped the haircare guru as she was certain she would break down upon seeing her deceased sibling at the funeral home.

“I prayed and prayed for weeks, and finally, the day came. I arrived to see him, and it was nothing but a rain of peace,” Amber revealed. “I thought I’d panic, but it was the most peace I’ve ever been. I spent time with him and hugged him for hours. I feel like God chose me to be the SOLDIER in my family. So, by all means, whatever he leads me to do, I’m going to do. I’m trusting him every step of the way.”

Amber concluded her emotional caption by remembering her brother’s kind and nurturing spirit.

“O how I miss my brother, my big brother, the one who was always there. You know how it can be sometimes in Black families when the father is absent for whatever reason, but my brother filled that spot at the time, every time. My brother changed my diapers, protected me, supported me through everything, has always been there my whole entire life, every event. This is my best friend, my rock, my provider, the big guy. I’m going to make you proud; I love you and miss you so much. My brother never went to anyone when it came to his hair only me !!! I got you from the start till the end. Forever, YOUR NAME WILL FOREVER LIVE ON. POLO,” she penned.

Fans and celebrities alike showered Amber with love and praise on Instagram for ensuring that her brother was laid to rest in style for his funeral.

SZA wrote, “You did such a beautiful job. May you be blessed, and may your brother’s spirit travel safely.”

The Clermont Twins penned, “God bless you. Sending our condolences .”

A third Instagram fan chimed in, “I’m sorry for your loss. I know that was probably the hardest thing you ever had to do. Sending love. This will forever be a great memory with ya brother.”

This isn’t the first time that hair has been used as a tribute to honor a late loved one. In March 2023, a mourning mother in North Carolina chose to honor her late son’s life and legacy by having his locs installed. This heartfelt hairstyle, crafted by @BriNaptural, stood out and was a beautiful homage to her son. Check out the sweet story below.

