Retired NFL Hall of Famer turned podcaster Shannon Sharpe went viral after his seemingly sassy exit from an SUV that sparked an intense debate over his sexuality.

On March 2, Shannon shared a TikTok video of his approach to a Total Wine store in New Jersey. The 55-year-old stacked athlete also revealed that the New Jersey stop was the last for the day. Donning an army green fitted jeggings ensemble with matching Nike SB Dunk Low “De La Soul” and an orange crossbody bag, the three-time Super Bowl champion showed up at the local liquor store to promote his brand of high-end cognacs, LePortier.

“If they show up, how can I NOT!? Shay by LePortier going on more shelves Upstate! ðŸ—½ðŸ¥ƒ,” Shannon wrote.

The comments regarding the NFL champion’s sexuality soon followed on his post.

“Thought this was Ms Netta til I peeped the account name,” one person opined.

Another person expressed that Shannon looked like rapper Saucy Santana, popping out the whip.

“Shay Shay, you came out the car looking like a baddie,” someone else chimed in.

The debate regarding Shannon’s sexuality continued on the X App as the platform’s users argued about which team the athlete played for.

Some X App users thought the athlete was taking a walk on the sassy side.

One person acknowledged that Shannon was a fine specimen, but his pop-out was extra.

Suge Knight chimed in.

Other X App users thought the folks who questioned the LePortier founder’s sexuality should mind their business. Some people also felt that it was low-key bullying and projection on the part of some men.

Questions surrounding the Club Shay Shay host’s sexuality surfaced online after comedian Mike Epps alluded to the retired football champion being gay following his viral interview with Katt Williams.

“That nigga Shannon Sharpe called me trying to do an interview. I said, ‘No, Madea, I ain’t doing no interview. You not gone look across from me and look at my balls when I’m sitting down.’ I thought he was going to attack Katt.”

“The nigga shit is called Shay Shay. The nigga is telling you,” Epps continued. “Put a wig on that n***a and tell me that ain’t motherf**king Madea sister. They exposing every motherf**king body.”

It is important to note that Shannon has undergone double hip replacement surgery. Even after the surgeries, the 55-year-old athlete still trains as if he’s playing in the NFL. He works out five days a week starting at 4:45 am. And he will need that stamina and endurance if he’s doing promotional tours for LePortier.