As Oscar-nominated actress Gabourey Sidibe and her husband, Brandon Frankel, bask in the glow of becoming parents, the newly expectant father is sharing how excited he is about his growing family and how great his wife is.

In an adorable post on Instagram, Frankel posted how difficult it was to keep Sidibe’s pregnancy with twins under wraps.

“It was so hard keeping this quiet for so long- can not wait to be a TWIN DAD! This woman @gabby3shabby right here is such a trooper- so excited the twins get to have a Mom that is so loving, thoughtful, funny, and beautiful. These two are already so incredibly loved- we can’t wait to meet you and give you the world. I love you three more than words will ever do justice,” the excited dad penned on March 1.

In the first photo, Sidibe beamed while wearing a t-shirt with a pair of baby’s feet, which read, “Double or Nothing.” The second image was of her and her doting husband standing together as he caressed her growing belly.

Frankel openly dotes on Sidibe. On Feb. 20, the Empire star shared her husband’s latest trinket of her with fans.

“Completely without irony or shame, my husband wears a replica of my actual ear on a chain around his neck. He loves my ears and thinks they’re so cute. @brandontour is the best thing I found on the internet.”

On Feb. 27, Sidibe shared that she and her husband of almost two years were expecting twins.

“I’m pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of! Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!”