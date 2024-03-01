MadameNoire Featured Video

Though baddie mogul Rihanna hasn’t dropped an album since 2016, she still secured a $5 million bag to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, India.

On Feb. 29, the Bajan bombshell and her crew arrived in India after being hired by billionaire Mukesh Ambani to entertain guests before his progeny Anant’s extravagant wedding. It was Rihanna’s first time performing in the Asian country. She sang a barrage of hits, including “Pout It Up,” “Birthday Cake” and “Diamonds.”

Rihanna was on point– vocally and dance-wise. Video footage showed the massive audience dancing and singing along as the mother of two performed “Bitch Betta Have My Money.”

The pre-wedding celebration finale culminated with the singer crooning “Diamonds,” backed with an over-the-top fireworks display.

It appeared the people of India adored Rihanna. Paparazzi asked the multihyphenate performer for photos, and she graciously smiled and took pics. Her humility wasn’t lost on fans in the comments section.

“A moment for the archivesâ¤ï¸ Here’s how it happened. She’d already walked inside the airport. Everyone called out, Rihanna Rihanna, a picture with youuu. And she turned around. She’s like, lfg, let’s take a picture. And she came out of the airport building door (the point where they have the metal detectors) and banged out a maaaaaad posing seshðŸ¤— When her security dude tried to step in. She’s like, yo back offðŸ˜…ðŸ¤—”

Shortly before securing her $5 million bag, Rihanna dropped a short film, Born To Steal, of her latest Fenty Beauty launch– a lip balm. Her bae and father of her adorable children, A$AP Rocky, starred in the short, which gave a nod to classic Hollywood.

Mukesh has a net worth of $116.8 billion as the Chairman And Managing Director of Reliance Industries. The billionaire certainly went all out for Anant and his beautiful bride.

We wish the happy couple the best.