Rihanna Teases Tantalizing Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin Short Film With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna had the internet shook after she dropped a tease of an upcoming short film for her Fenty Beauty’s YouTube channel, starring her man, her man, her man and the father of their two children– A$AP Rocky.

“Born To Steal: Yours, Mine, Ours. [A] short film with @asaprocky premiering on @fentyskin + @fentybeauty’s YouTube tomorrow at 10 am PT,” the Bajan bombshell captioned the post she uploaded to Instagram Feb. 27.

Rihanna’s trailer was reminiscent of a Hollywood reel. A$AP donned his signature cornrows and a dress coat while Rihanna served a 1940s glamour girl with pin curls, big, lush waves, and a sexy aubergine lip. The adorable couple flirted and kissed each other in the Fenty Beauty and Skin trailer. An unidentified track played in the background as the reel switched between black and white and color stills.

The trailer, which has garnered over one million views since being posted earlier, had the comments section hyped over the tease.

Tracee Ellis Ross expressed to Rihanna that she felt the tricenarian was channeling her legendary mother’s (Diana Ross) energy.

“@asaprocky @badgalriri love this. So MAHOGONY!”

Another person wrote, “Looking forward to itðŸ¤©ðŸ¤©â¤ï¸.”

Jason Lee simply posted heart-eyes emojis.

Besides teasing her upcoming short film, Rihanna damn-near broke the internet again on Feb. 22, after she popped out in her latest collab with Puma.

“The Alpacas. New limited edition #FENTYxPUMA Avanti Pony in warm white & alpine snow out right now,” she wrote in the caption.

“I’m trying to make my stylist proud,” Rihanna told the camera as she twirled, showing off her sneakers and creme fit. The mom of two even rocked a Chicago White Sox-fitted hat.

“They don’t know about these,” she continued, showing off her pony hair sneakers.

The crispy pony hair kicks retail for $200 and have already sold out, according to the website.