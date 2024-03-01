MadameNoire Featured Video

Detroiters were outside outside with zero problems on Tuesday, Feb. 27, enjoying beautiful, unseasonably hot weather.

A video Metro Detroit News posted on Instagram displayed Detroit residents gathering at Rouge Park, with dads and grandpas breaking out the barbeque grills and uncles and nephews playing basketball. Drone footage captured the parking lot littered with cars. Some drivers had to park in makeshift parking spots because the lot was full.

“BBQ, Basketball, Picnic weather. All in February as [temperatures] hit a record high of 72 in Detroit. No one does it better. Today at Rouge Park,” the caption read.

But despite the traffic coming into the park entrance and the packed parking lot, parkgoers stated there were no problems or shootings.

“Ain’t nobody get popped either,” one person commented about Detroiters acting like they had sense during the freak heatwave.

“Lol, we so ghetto fabulous, lol,” another person wrote.

“First hot day, everybody came outside, and they got they taxes. It’s lit,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Mother Nature said Detroit was going through too much, so she had to bless us,” an Instagram user typed.

“And the fact it’ll be 27 by 6 p.m. tomorrow is so Michigan. The only place you can get sunburn and frostbite in the same 24 hours,” a woman wrote.

“Ain’t a leaf on a single tree, grass gray as hell, but it’s a good ass day.”

“Facts! Blocking traffic and all!!! Next day, it was colder than a polar bear’s habitat! Bipolar ass weather.”

“I grilled outside in the dark last night, lol. Good weather is good weather.”

According to Click On Detroit, Tuesday’s weather hit a record-high of 72 degrees by 2 p.m., the warmest weather the city has ever recorded in February.

The previous record was 70.

But the next day, that 72 switched to 27 real quick, leaving many residents in bed fighting a cold. Others are still scratching their heads, wondering how the weather did a quick 180.

“This up-and-down weather got my sinuses tripping.”

“I need the weather in Detroit to figure it tf out. My sinus trying to take me out.”

“It’s like 18 degrees in Detroit. It was SEVENTY-ONE degrees yesterday! Insane, the weather is going to go dummy in the next few years.”

“This weather change in Detroit got me in bed fighting for my life right now. This cold whooping my ass.”

“This weather is not mathing right. How is it going to be almost 70 degrees yesterday? And it was ’cause MFS was wilding, 7 & 8 miles off the hook, Livernios, Woodward & Belle Isle on bump; now it’s 30 degrees but feels like 20 w/wind chill factor??? Michigan, be on that bullshit.”

“WHAT kind of weather WE have in Detroit? Two days, it’s spring, 68-72 degrees. NEXT few hours it’s Arctic Yukon cold. Forget what’s in my wallet. Can I afford good arthritis relief medicine?”