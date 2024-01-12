MadameNoire Featured Video

Focus: HOPE, the nonprofit organization in Detroit, Michigan, that “has been leading the fight against poverty, racism and injustice” since it was founded in 1968, is looking for local volunteers around Metro Detroit to help deliver food to senior citizens in need.

According to Click on Detroit, the organization, which was founded by Detroit natives Father William Cunningham and Eleanor Josaitis, sends out roughly 42,000 food boxes every month, but reps for the organization say it’s much easier to get volunteers to help pack the boxes during the holiday season than it is once January comes around.

“I think the stretch between Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve, people realize that there is a great need out there, and they’re looking for ways to volunteer,” CEO Portia Roberson said.

Focus: HOPE, which services Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw counties, welcomes volunteers Monday through Friday and two Saturdays a month. Whether a volunteer can give one hour of their time or several hours, the organization is thankful to have them. In fact, the organization is also accepting new applicants for its various jobs and programs.

Folks don’t stop needing to eat once “tis’ the season” is over, good people. Whether you’re in Detroit or any other city where people are in need, it’s always good to check with your local non-profits to see what you can do to help.

Kudos to Focus: HOPE and other organizations dedicated to picking up the slack where those in charge fall short when it comes to feeding the hungry and getting people the bare essentials they need to survive.

Contact Focus: HOPE at 313-494-4270 or email at volunteer@focushope.edu. if you wish to help.