MadameNoire Featured Video

Artist and influencer Mia Ariannaa has a variety of content on her TikTok page, but garnered millions of views and likes with adorable clips of her 1-year-old son, Azai, greeting strangers at Target.

In a recent video posted on Sunday, Feb. 25, Azai rocked a T-Rex shirt, a green toddler-sized letterman jacket and a matching beanie as he stood before the camera as his mom warned him not to greet everyone in the store.

The 1-year-old said, “Okay,” and beamed a cute smile before the video cut to the toddler wandering one area of the store. He approached a young girl in a royal blue dress and wrapped his tiny arms around her legs.

He then watched as she walked away and told her “bye.”

Another clip showed the giddy toddler running down a walkway as another baby in a basket greeted and waved at him unexpectedly. Azai stopped in his tracks and said, “Hi.”

He also ran into a staff member he interacted with in the first video of Azai greeting strangers. The lady offered him three stickers, and Azai gladly accepted them.

While standing inside the grocery basket, the 1-year-old started chatting with a woman, asking how she was doing.

“Oh, I’m fine, [thank you],” she responded.

Many gawked at Azai’s cuteness as he said “hello” to them. He stumbled upon another toddler, who was busy trying to retrieve a toy from the shelf. Regardless, Azai lowered himself and hugged the child.

The cutie patootie enthusiastically helped a shopper by handing her a couple of bottles of weave spray. The lady politely thanked the toddler but placed the bottles back, causing Azai to retrieve another and hand it to her. She accepted it but returned it to its original spot and walked away. Azai refused to quit and picked up the weave spray, extending his arm toward the woman to get her to accept the bottle.

“She don’t want it,” Mia said.

In the last part, Azai hugged another kid around his height before saying goodbye.

Commenters couldn’t refrain from gushing over Azai’s cuteness.

“Y’all don’t understand how much this single baby gives me baby fever.”

“Yo, if he ran up and hugged me like that, I’d prob just have to go to my car and cry, lmao. He is too cute.”

“Little man just spreading love and joy.”

“My heart would literally melt if he would say hi to me.”

Mia’s first video of Azia came on Feb. 1 and featured the 1-year-old repeatedly saying “hi” to the same worker in the most recent video, who gave him a sticker.

Mia has a few other videos of Azai spreading joy to watch.