The matriarch of the Knowles girls shared devastating news about her brother on Instagram Feb. 26.

Tina Knowles shared that her “beautiful, big brother,” born Rowland Martin “Butch” Buyince’, had joined the ancestors. Knowles shared that he died over the weekend at age 77. Knowles didn’t disclose her older brother’s cause of death.

“My Beautiful big brother Butch went to be with God this weekend. I will miss him so much! He was a career Air Force man. He loved riding motorcycles. He was a black belt in karate and had the most beautiful green eyes and good looks. He was a great storyteller. He had an incredible wife, Jeanette and devoted daughter, Dana, two beautiful grandchildren, Yvette and Roland. He was greatly loved. Sail on Butchâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸Rowland Martin (Butch) Buyince’ June 1946 – Feb 2024 RIP.”

Fans and supporters shared their condolences with the grieving matriarch.

“Prayers for you and your family.”

“Sorry for your loss, Mama Tina. Sending my prayers to you and your family ðŸ™ðŸ¼â¤ï¸,” Gusty Pratama wrote on Instagram.

Another person wrote, “he sounds like a beautiful person that lived a life full of adventure. Keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™”

Despite the devastating news of Butch’s death, Knowles did have good news to share. The matriarch shared that her youngest progeny, Solange, ate her cover for Bazaar Magazine down. Posting her bay girl’s images, the proud mom wrote on Feb. 25, “Good Morning! Happy Sunday– just went thru the airport in Houston and picked up a copy of Harper’s Bazar Magazine with my baby girl on the cover looking gorgeous as ever, and the article is amazing. Such a good job, [Bazaar.] The article really captures how Solange is as an extraordinary artist. The girl is a true Artist in every sense of the word. ðŸ‘ðŸ½â¤ï¸ @solangeknowles Hair by @jawaraw Great article by @kaitlyn_greenidge_author Styling by @mr_carlos_nazario Makeup @.”

Solange nor Beyoncé have commented on their uncle’s death. The matriarch’s brother, affectionately known as Uncle Skip, passed away in Galveston, Texas, in 2016. Our prayers go out to their family during this time.