Solange’s only child, Julez Smith, received a whole bunch of birthday love from his grandparents, Tina and Mathew Knowles.

Family and friends celebrated the newly-turned 19-year-old Daniel Julez Smith Jr. at his Oct. 18 birthday dinner. Ms. Tina posted a clip of the celebratory affair and shared with her Instagram followers that the event was also a salute to Julez’s graduation. The clip showed the former couple’s first grandchild at the head of the table next to his birthday cake as beloved attendees sang “Happy Birthday.”

In her lengthy caption, the joyful grandmother praised her daughter Solange for throwing her eldest grandchild such a grand bash.

“We love you and are so proud of you â¤ï¸. This is the song ‘Happy Birthday’ when you get a bunch of singers together. The party was great, @solangeknowles. You did that !!!â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸,” Tina wrote.

The 69-year-old grandmother of five additionally gave props to all the singers in the room who warmly sang Julez “Happy Birthday.” In the comments of her post, Instagram users couldn’t help but mention that they heard the iconically distinguishable voice of the teenager’s auntie, Beyoncé, and other famous singers.

“Bey holding the harmonies down ðŸ˜‚.” “It’s the harmonization for me ðŸ˜«ðŸ˜«. You can hear Bey clear as day! ðŸ’•ðŸ‘‘ðŸ.” “Everyone hears Bey, but I hear Kelly [Rowland] ðŸ˜. I keep listening ðŸ”¥.” “Not this the Destiny’s Child reunion we’re getting.” “Beautiful voices — I hear Bey, Kelly & Solange.”

Julez also received online love from his grandfather, Mathew Knowles.

The 71-year-old patriarch posted a collage of his eldest grandchild that included throwback videos and snapshots of the youngster and ones with his mother. Mathew expressed how proud he was of the 19-year-old teen in his caption. The music industry vet encouraged the birthday boy to “Keep dreaming big!”

Solange shares Julez with the teen’s namesake, her ex-husband Daniel J. Smith. The latter, a former NFL player, posted a photo of the 19-year-old and let Julez know he’d always be loved.

Solange didn’t post anything about Julez on her Instagram feed. The 37-year-old singer-actress-composer has been relatively private about motherhood and her relationship with her son throughout the years.

That said, the When I Get Home singer vulnerably reflected on being 17 when Julez was born in a 2017 essay for Teen Vogue.

“Seventeen will be the hardest year of your life,” she wrote to her younger self. “It will grow you up almost immediately. You will lose your best friend whom you love so much to gun violence in a single moment and give birth to a new one within a year.”

“You will be terrified, and it’s okay that you don’t know what the future holds,” she added. “Some people will count you out because of the decision you’ve made to bring another life into the world so young, but you made the decision out of love and will live with the decision in love.”

