Matt Uzzle, an executive at the Sherri show, was found dead in his Piermont, New York, home on Feb. 13, a police source told Page Six. Authorities said the top executive died of an apparent suicide.

Uzzle’s sudden passing comes on the heels of “an open investigation” connected to the finances of Sherri Shepherd’s popular talk show. According to Page Six, Uzzle managed and oversaw the budget at Sherri; however, an investigation was sparked shortly after several departments complained about “issues with petty cash.” Debmar-Mercury — the production company that produces Shepherd’s eponymous daytime talk show — began questioning Uzzle as to why rent at the show’s Chelsea, NYC, studio allegedly hadn’t been paid since September.

Uzzle — who transferred from The Wendy Williams Show when Sherri took over the media maven’s time slot in 2022 — allegedly told the company that he “needed a couple of days to get his paperwork together” when superiors confronted him about the suspicious financial activity, a source claimed.

After officials from the company failed to contact him for several days, the 50-year-old executive was discovered deceased during a welfare check conducted by the police in Piermont. Law enforcement officials declined to provide details on the case, citing an ongoing investigation, the Daily Mail noted. Debmar-Mercury has reportedly retained a lawyer to help “investigate the matter.”

An insider with info on the situation claimed that the show was in serious trouble due to Uzzle’s alleged financial negligence.

“There was real concern among staff that the show was getting shut down. Debmar had to step in,” the confidante told Page Six. Another source claimed that the show had not been impacted.

An “in memoriam” tribute aired for Uzzle on the Feb. 15 episode of Sherri.

In 2016, Uzzle was nominated for a daytime Emmy for his work on The Wendy Williams Show. The Piermont resident also worked on several other notable TV shows, such as NBA Inside Stuff and Great Performances.

A tribute shared on the Piermont Civic Association (PCA) Facebook page described the production manager as dedicated and hardworking.

“His unwavering dedication and outstanding expertise behind the scenes profoundly impacted the programs he worked on, earning him admiration and respect from colleagues and viewers alike,” PCA penned on Feb. 17.