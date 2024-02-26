MadameNoire Featured Video

A Namibian woman called out the US Embassy for allegedly extorting locals by having them pay the application fees only to deny them without reasonable cause.

In a video posted on Instagram on Feb. 19, the woman stood in front of the enclosed Embassy, explaining that Africa had a US Embassy to assist those with their Visa but denied many without reason.

She asked why the embassy officials had applicants come to the counter to pay the 3,600 Namibian Dollar (NAD) fee (almost $200) for the Visa only to get denied at the next counter.

The unnamed woman suggested they interviewed the applicant before denying it. Another lady beside her said Embassy officials failed to ask her any questions but denied her. The man filming the video, Amushelelo Michael, confirmed both of their testimonies, saying they didn’t interview them.

“She paid 3,600 just to be denied at the next counter. This is the second time,” the first woman stated. “Guys, this is supposed to be our friends in America. They built a big building in our country…because we are ‘friends. They’re friends with Namibians; at least, that’s what we think.”

According to Namibia’s US Embassy site, applicants must have a valid passport, a completed non-immigrant visa application, supporting documentation and schedule their visa interview appointment.

Next, they must arrive at the US Embassy for an interview appointment, pay the Machine Readable visa (MRV) fee, and have an interview with the consular officer.

From what the women and Michael said in the video, none of them went through the proper process.

The website affirmed that visa fees are non-refundable and must be made in cash. MRV fees aren’t refundable for non-Namibians.

The Instagram account Pan African Lifestyle posted the video, and its commenters showed their support and gave the best advice they could to the women and men.

“Thank you for sharing and exposing this. It seems that you have to know who these people are. Read books on their thinking and what motivations they have. You can not sleep while someone is walking on you!”

“Why, just why, would you believe the United States is friends of yours? I feel sorry for her.”

“America extorts its own Americans. It’s just the way the government is. It’s sad, but true. I’m sorry this happened to them & I hope eventually they get their Visa.”

“The United States isn’t friends with anybody; our people can be so gullible.”

“America ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ has never been friends with Africans. You should know that innately. You should protest in a massive group in front of the Embassy.”