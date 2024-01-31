MadameNoire Featured Video

Ye offered one of TMZ’s paparazzi double her salary following her “disrespectful” remark about his wife Bianca Censori’s “free will.”

TMZ shared the footage of the artist formerly known as Kanye West on Jan. 29. The clip was captured that day while the Donda rapper attended Charlie Wilson’s Walk of Fame ceremony. The female paparazzi speedily walked beside Ye and recorded him from her phone. She said, “People want to know if Bianca has her free will. Some people are saying you’re controlling her.”

Before she could continue, the Chicago-repping rapper abruptly cut off the woman’s words and snatched her phone away. While wearing a face-concealing black mask, Ye said, “You think you can walk up on me like that? You think cause you a white woman, you can walk up on me that and ask some crazy shit like that?”

The creative powerhouse and Yeezy mogul flipped the script on the confronted pap when he asked if she had “free will” or worked “for the devil.” He said, “I’m a legend. I’m here to support Charlie Wilson, and you come ask me some dumbass shit about my wife? That’s my wife.”

“Was that wrong or right,” he directly asked her. “Answer the question. I’m supposed to answer your questions — answer my questions.”

The musician was fiery during the encounter. He argued that the paparazzi inappropriately asked about Bianca instead of, for example, why he was allegedly sabotaged from seeing his kids.

The woman asked for her phone back, but Ye was adamant that she acknowledged his points. A policeman got involved after the rapper asked the pap for her full name and address. The situation de-escalated after Ye offered to pay the woman, “Melanie,” double what she made recording celebs for TMZ.

Before handing the hostage phone back and walking away, Ye encouraged someone off-screen to get Melanie’s contact information. The previously worried paparazzi left the scene with a grin on her face and her phone in hand.

She added, “Thank you, Kanye,” as she left.

On Jan. 28, the Daily Mail reported that Kanye banned Bianca from using social media for her “protection.” A source said, “He doesn’t want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say.”

“He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery,” the source claimed. “And it is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control.”

