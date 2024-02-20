MadameNoire Featured Video

A bus carrying a 6th-grade class caught fire on the Florida Turnpike on the night of Friday, Feb. 16, according to WFLA.

A total of 42 6th graders and two adults were on the bus headed back from their trip to SeaWorld in Orlando around 8:30 p.m. when the bus pulled over to the shoulder. Everyone evacuated the bus uninjured before the bus caught fire just north of the Port St. Lucie rest stop.

Broward County Public Schools confirmed the chaperones, a School Resource Officer and an Assistant Principal safely transported the kids to the nearby rest area to wait for another charter bus.

Video obtained by WPLG Local 10 showed the rear end of the bus in flames as the St. Lucie County Fire District worked to subdue the fire.

The Florida Highway Patrol closed the southbound lanes as responders extinguished the fire and waited for the coach to be towed.

SLCFD confirmed everyone’s safety in a Facebook statement the next day.

“Fire District units were able to successfully extinguish a fire aboard the bus. All occupants were able to safely evacuate the bus and were not injured,” the statement read. “FHP and Tri-County Towing also responded. Special thanks to Tri-County as we utilized their heavy equipment to fully extinguish any remaining hot spots during overhaul.”

Photos posted by the fire district showed the bus parked along the inside of the northbound lane with much of the damage to the rear face of the bus.

BCPS released a statement to NBC 6 regarding the incident, confirming that everyone associated with the school trip returned safely.

“All students, chaperones and the bus driver safely evacuated prior to the fire starting. No one was hurt. The chaperones, including a School Resource Officer and Assistant Principal, escorted the students to the Turnpike rest stop to wait for a replacement bus,” BCPS spokesperson stated. “All students were safe during this time, and the school’s principal remained in communication with the students’ parents and guardians regarding this situation.”

We are proud of the quick responses to this situation by all those involved, as the safety of students and staff is always our priority,” the statement concluded.

So far, responders can’t say what caused the fire, but if they investigate it, it could take a few days to a few months (maybe longer) to determine the cause. It all depends on a few factors, like the size of the fire and the lives impacted.