Several Gabrielle Union fans stacked plastic surgery claims against the actress under a recent post of her visit to Las Vegas for the 2024 Super Bowl. Trolls also criticized her for her weight loss.

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, Union, 51, shared snippets of her serving looks on her Las Vegas trip and jamming to Usher’s halftime performance.

“When I bet on myself, I double down,” she captioned the post.

Commenters noticed a change in her face and automatically assumed she went under the knife.

“Yeah, I can tell she did something to her face,” a person stated. “I hate she did because she was already beautiful.”

“I hate she did something to her face,” another person wrote.

“She looks like she went to Khloe Kardashian’s face doctor,” a commenter said.

“Gabby, what did you do to your face?” Someone asked.

Another person claimed it appeared she had plastic surgery because of her lips and her eyes pulled back.

“Wait, Regina Hall? Gabrielle Union? What in the FACELIFT is going on?” Someone else wrote.

A few claimed the change in her face came from her high, tight ponytail pulling her face. Others said it was the contouring on her nose.

“For days, people have been saying her face is different,” one person wrote. It’s the way her makeup artist is contouring her nose. That’s what is different. There is no cosmetic procedure here. Just makeup.”

“It’s the nose contour, y’all. Keep swiping. Her nose looks normal at the end.”

Observing her posts from June 2023 to December 2023, there’s a noticeable shift in her weight as she appeared to be slimming gradually. And many fans hyped up the Breaking In actress, speaking facts about her aging backward. On the contrary, others didn’t get the memo and shamed her for losing weight.

Under a Jan. 21 post of a mirror selfie, commenters gave their unsolicited opinions about her weight loss.

One person accused Union of using Ozempic to lose her weight.

“Why did you lose weight? Too thin.”

“Too skinny, what is going on?”

“Damn!!! Too skinny, not sexy.”

“Hopefully, all this weight loss is for an upcoming movie because this looks creepy.”

Haters couldn’t grasp that Union’s diet and fitness routines are consistent. She’s transparent about her workout routines and is generous about sharing her gluten-free, dairy-free, and low-sodium meals.

For seven to eight years, the She’s All That actress has remained serious about maintaining good health after learning she had menopause.

During her November 2023 interview with the Healthy, the Daddy’s Little Girls co-star got candid about the changes she made after experiencing menopause symptoms—hot flashes, insomnia, hair loss, hair growth in certain body parts, anxiety.

“I reached out to a woman named Alisa Vitti, who’s a hormone specialist, and she suggested I try an anti-inflammatory diet: No gluten, no dairy, no alcohol, no caffeine. And by the end of the three weeks, everything had kind of subsided,” Union explained, adding that she would slack on extravagant vacations only for the symptoms to return and bring her back on track.