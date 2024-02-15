MadameNoire Featured Video

An Arizona school district furloughed the controversial Rachel Dolezal, now known as Nkechi Diallo, for breaching their social media policy for employees with her OnlyFans account.

Per a News 4 Tucson report, the appropriating transracial was an after-school instructor with the Catalina Foothills School District (CFSD) in Tucson, Arizona, until school district officials learned of her extracurricular activities on the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The internet discovered her OnlyFans side hustle in 2021 after she whined for a while about her struggles with obtaining a job due to her horrendous action of pretending to be Black and benefitting from it.

Julie Farbarik, the district’s director of alumni & community relationships, established on Wednesday, Feb. 14, that they didn’t know about Dolezal’s OnlyFans content, which violated their policy.

“We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo’s OnlyFans social media posts yesterday afternoon,” Farbarik wrote. “Her posts are contrary to our district’s ‘Use of Social Media by District Employees’ policy and our staff ethics policy. She is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District.”

Fabarik also sent letters to parents whose children attend Sunrise Drive to inform them of the matter.

“Dear families,” the letter started. “Yesterday afternoon, we received information that a Sunrise Drive employee had an OnlyFans account, which had content that was contrary to our district’s staff social media use and ethics policies. That person is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District.”

The letter concluded, “We are committed to maintaining a learning environment where our presence on social media is consistent with our professional obligations.”

The details regarding how the district found out are hazy. Yet, on the same day that the community discovered Dolezal’s account, a Twitter account called the Libs of TikTok outed the “transracial activist.” It included screenshots of her spicy social media posts promoting her content, a news clipping about her name change, a photo of her in the school speaking with another faculty member and her employment information, including salary—$19 an hour.

Another Twitter account, Save CFSD, meant to provide transparency to parents with children who attend schools in the CFSD, quote-tweeted the post and tagged the district and many others.

The mother of two obtained the job after legally changing her name in 2016 to Nkechi Amare Diallo, a West African moniker meaning “gift from the gods.” She thought the name change would increase her chances of landing a job, knowing her actions besmirched her name.

“Maybe if I applied with a new name, people would see me for the qualifications and expertise on my resumé and not toss my application in the trash based on my name,” she told the Associated Press in 2017.

Dolezal was the president of the NAACP’s Spokane, Washington chapter until headlines revealed her true identity in 2015 when youthful photos of her as a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes surfaced. She resigned.