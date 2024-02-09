MadameNoire Featured Video

University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) Rebels Guard, Marquesha Davis, fell during the middle of the team’s intense match against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Feb. 4. Embarrassingly, the 6-foot basketball star’s wig came flying off during the nasty fall.

In a moment of solidarity, Davis’ teammates and members of South Carolina showed a beautiful display of sisterhood by crowding around the injured baller to shield her detached hairpiece, helping her to place the wig back on her crown.

The sweet moment was shared to X, formerly Twitter, by a user named @pachamp on Sunday.

“Women supporting women is my favorite thing!” the user captioned the clip, which has garnered 4 million views. “Shorty’s wig came off during this Ole Miss vs. South Carolina game…both teams noticed and huddled around her so she could fix it! Before y’all go there, I’m posting because they all had a good laugh about it afterwards!”

Netizens reacted to Davis’ wig mishap during the Ole Miss Vs. South Carolina game.

In the comments section and across X, fans applauded not only the Ole Miss and South Carolina players, but the camera crew for highlighting the team’s unity during Davis’ rough fall and wig “adjustment.”

“Marquesha Davis just had a ‘hair adjustment’ & BOTH South Carolina & Ole Miss players huddled around her to help out,” wrote one netizen. “That’s what you call a SISTERHOOD. That just made my heart so happy. Also shoutout to ESPN2 for moving the camera away from the situation. I am HERE for this!”

Davis hasn’t spoken about Sunday night’s incident, rightfully so.

She’s got bigger fish to fry. The Ole Miss senior is gearing up to play another game with her teammates on Feb. 18 – this time against Mississippi State.

According to the Ole Miss Athletics website, during the 2023-2024 season, Davis appeared in all 13-nonference games, achieving double-digit scores in all 10 of the team’s matches. She scored a season high of 17 points and demonstrated her athletic prowess during the Battle4Atlantis, an early season college basketball tournament. She earned 12.7 points per game.

The WomenHoopsMasterClass Instagram Page (WHMS) noted that Davis led the Ole Miss Rebels to a win against Florida in January. She scored 24 points throughout the fiery match.

“The senior guard has the type of game that translates at the pro level. Explosive, shifty, has a really good mid-range pull up, and finishes fearlessly at the rim,” WHMS captioned a video of Davis in action during the game on Jan. 26.

