The eldest daughter of legendary singer Macy Gray filed a restraining order against her brother on behalf of herself and her mother, claiming he struck their mother.

The superstar responded.

According to Page Six, 29-year-old Aanisah Hinds filed the request in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jan. 31, accusing Gray’s son, Tracy Melvin Hinds, of being inebriated while following and harassing her. The incident allegedly took place on Saturday.

Aanisah’s court documents recalled her boyfriend, Cornel Pearson attempted to conciliate in the dispute, but Tracy reportedly started hitting him.

The 29-year-old woman called police, seeking help to subdue her allegedly intoxicated brother.

“We waited for the cops to come where he continued to bang on the doors of our rooms, looking for confrontation,” the graphic designer wrote in the court documents. “After he was out of the house, we locked the doors, but he returned through a window and began harassing [us] again. Later, he pushed me and has done so many times.”

The lack of video evidence prevented the cops from doing anything else, so they suggested she file a restraining order.

Aanisah added that Tracy’s abusive ways were habitual every time he drank and that she wanted him nowhere near her home since she was expecting her first child in September.

“He constantly abuses and fights with all of us. No one has a problem except him,” she wrote.

She reportedly put in the filing that their 56-year-old mother also wanted him gone and would confirm. But the “I Try” singer denied Aanisah’s claims through her reps to People.

“Me and my son love each other and he would never think of causing me any physical harm,” the “Strange Behavior” songstress reportedly said through her reps to People in a statement. “Outside of that, like any family, we have our issues, and we’re dealing with it.”

Aanisah requested a move-out, no-contact, and a stay-away order that would force Tracy to stay 100 yards away from herself, her house, work, car, their mother, and her boyfriend.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted Aanisah a temporary restraining order request until their court hearing on Feb. 27.

Macy Gray married her ex-husband Tracey Hinds in 1996, but the two divorced two years later. In addition to Tracy and Aanisha, the former couple had another daughter, Happy Hinds, 27.

Gray is a Grammy Award-winning singer who acquired the “Best Female Pop Vocal Performance” award for her hit single, “I Try.”