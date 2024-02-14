MadameNoire Featured Video

In February, aka Black History Month, we’re highlighting the African Americans who had an unforgettable influence on American history, John C. Robinson being a big one.

Born in 1903 in Carrabelle, Florida, Robinson developed an interest in mechanics and machinery sometime during his childhood, and he eventually began studying mechanical science at the Tuskegee Institute.

After graduating, he had his sights on the Curtiss-Wright School of Aviation in Chicago, Illinois, but his skin color hindered him and his friend, Cornelius Coffey, from enrolling.

Coffey sued the school for racial discrimination while Robinson got a job at the school as a custodian and would eavesdrop on classes and take notes. Using his knowledge, he, Coffey and workers at his auto garage built a Heath Parasol, a home-built airplane, that was $300 then but about $4,000 today.

The men took their creation to the school’s flight instruction, allowing him to fly their machine smoothly. Robinson and Coffey agreed to drop his discrimination lawsuit in exchange for their enrollment.

Italian dictator and leader of the National Fascist Party, Benito Amilcare Andrea Mussolini, invaded Ethiopia in 1935. Thousands of Black women and men took action to support Ethiopia, from boycotting Italian products and sending supplies to protesting and volunteering to join the resistance force.

There were over 10,000 Black volunteers, but the United States government barred them from traveling to Ethiopia, except for a handful of people, including Robinson.

Robinson underwent crucial pilot training near the capital of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa. Months later, he earned the commander title of the Ethiopian Air Force. Robinson led a fleet of 20 Potez, 25 biplanes responsible for supply and surveying. Italy would defeat Ethiopia in 1936, and Robinson escaped, returning to America.

Robinson and Coffey understood how it felt to be denied and prevented from chasing their pilot dreams because of their skin color. The two opened the John Robinson School of Aviation in Robbins, Illinois, and the legendary aviator urged the Tuskegee Institute to open its own flight school.

Charles Edward “Chief” Anderson started Tuskegee’s Civilian Pilot Training Program (CPTP), and the pilots he trained became the famous Tuskegee Airmen, aka “The Red Tail” because of the retail markings on the aircraft. However, many dub Robinson as one of the program’s founders and influential to all aspiring Black pilots in that era.

Robinson partially influenced the integration of the United States Air Force.

On March 27, 1954, Robinson succumbed to the injuries he sustained from a plane crash in Addis Ababa.

Happy Black History Month!