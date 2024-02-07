MadameNoire Featured Video

Gia Mayham, aka Rollie, from Baddies South, flaunted her post-op body on Instagram several days after getting an extreme body makeover. She’s currently on her healing journey.

“Got my @FashionNovaCurve on after my surgery,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Very swollen, but the results are going to be killer once it goes down. Tummy tuck with lipo and muscle repair with a breast lift and reduction.”

In the video, Rollie wore a cropped, long-sleeve blue sweater and matching pants. Underneath her clothes were tubes attached to her breasts for draining.

“Hey guys, so, just got my garments and my paddings and everything removed,” she said. “Today is the fifth day I’m post-op from my tummy tuck, breast reduction and lift here in Miami…Dr. Masri.

Dr. Nidal Masri is a renowned plastic surgeon in South Florida, popular for his extensive experience with mommy makeovers, breast augmentations and abdominoplasty.

Some respectful followers showed support and complimented her.

“I still don’t like you, but yes. Body looks so raw.”

“You SNAPPED! Wtf.”

“You really [finna] be acting up next season!”

“My jaw dropped, for.”

“Snapped and I don’t even like you like that.”

“Yes, yes, yes. Looks good already.”

“Now, I’m ready to see you healed. That doctor was talented.”

Unfortunately, the Baddies star’s comments were filled with disrespectful commenters clowning her thighs, arms, knees and back. Regardless of what the haters say, Rollie looks good and will EAT in the next season once the healing season is up.

Rollie clapped back at her haters on her Instagram story on Feb. 6, with Megan Thee Stallion’s “HISS” attached to the time-sensitive post.

“Watch when my swelling goes down,” she wrote. “I’mma show y’all how cocky I can get y’all. Y’all females be so damn jealous, not even at the fact that I changed my shape. It’s the fact it’s not y’all doing it for yourself ’cause you CAN’T! I’m going to be shaking this ass all over the country. BOOP! Now, post this. Just be lucky I gave y’all [something] to chitter chat about. I did it my way, not y’all’s. Nobody is controlling shit over here.”

Rollie has been transparent with followers about her weight loss journey. She went live in March 2023 to announce she had dropped much weight from meal planning and going on a protein diet, minimizing her portions.

She shared that the diet was foreign to her and left her feeling hungry many times, but it was just a matter of time before she would get the surgery.