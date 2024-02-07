MadameNoire Featured Video

Amber Riley, K. Michelle and Raven Goodwin are reprising their roles in the sequel of Lifetime’s Single Black Female: Simone’s Revenge. It premieres Saturday, March 2, at 8p/7c, Lifetime announced.

The highly-anticipated sequel takes place three years after Monica (Raven Goodwin) survived her half-sister Simone’s murder attempt and follows her moving on with her life in Seattle.

She landed a job hosting the city’s top primetime investigative television program. Monica continues to live her best life with her best friend, Bebe (K. Michelle), and a new lover until she’s tête-à-tête with her worst nightmare. Initially believing she was hallucinating Simone, she discovers her half-sister is alive after thinking she was dead.

It turns out Simone was nursed back to health and had amnesia before seeing Monica on TV, prompting the memories to come flooding back and causing the rival sisters to reunite.

Single Black Female premiered Feb. 5, 2022, and garnered over 8 million views across linear and digital platforms, becoming one of the top-watched non-holiday movies of 2022.

Lifetime posted the news on Instagram, and fans shared their surprise and excitement.

“Wait, I thought she died in the fire!!!!!”

“Let’s gooooooooooo,” Michelle wrote.

“Yesss, let’s gooo!” The Color Purple actress Danielle Brooks said.

“I ain’t never seen Lifetime come out with a part 2 on movies!!!! That’s how you KNOW!!! Yes, my nigga!!!”

“Simone coming back from the dead like Michael Myers.”

“I will be seated ever so promptly, you hear me.”

“I loved the first movie. This one looks epic and more detailed about Simone.”

“A PART TWO!? Dreams do come true! They never do a part two! This one was so good it happened! Congrats! It’s going to be [fire].”

“The first was so good. I’m excited about this sequel. I was on the edge of my seat.”

Excited viewers witnessed Monica struggle with her breakup and father’s death, but as she attempts to continue to live her life, she jumps into a new career as an afternoon talk show host. Monica hired a new assistant, Simone, who aimed to get closer to Monica, harboring the secret that the two were half-sisters.

Simone immerses herself deep into Monica’s life, even killing her neighbor to live next to her half-sister. Monica ultimately catches on to the negative energy from Simone and severs ties with her, resulting in Monica having to fight for her life, which was threatened by someone she thought she could trust.

Watch the sequel’s trailer below.