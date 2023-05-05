MadameNoire Featured Video

The Bronx girls are taking over! The latest female rapper from the Boogie Down, Scar Lip, was praised by one of rap’s current heavyweights, Cardi B, to the point of tears from the co-sign made Monday night.

After performing at the Met Gala, Scar Lip received word that the Grammy winner was feeling her whole vibe after she performed at the star-studded event. After reposting the 22-year-old’s look to her 162 million Instagram followers, Cardi sweetened the deal by adding “I love her” in the caption to celebrate The Bronx native.

The “This Is New York” rapper was stunned, to say the least, as she was moved to tears when Cardi shouted her out, considering how she paved the way for many young female rappers from their borough, including debut Met Gala attendee Ice Spice.

The performer relished in the news, “My dreams just came true. @iamcardib just said she loves me I can’t take this.”

In the Instagram video, Scar Lip fell to her knees crying in her pink Juicy Couture sweatsuit over the stamp of approval from one of the Bronx’s finest.

“Cardi B just posted me. She from The Bronx, bro, I’m from The Bronx. She showed us young girls we can make it, and we can be something, bro. I can’t fucking believe this sh-t. We did it. We did it.”

Other rap artists congratulated the rookie in her comments, including “Don’t Play With It” songstress and fellow New York native Lola Brooke. Latto also expressed her happiness for the rapper, commenting, “Love this for you” toward the newcomer.

However, this isn’t her first co-sign by New York Hip-Hop legends since embarking on her rap career. Busta Rhymes also shared his support for the young rapper, telling her “You sound like classic Gutta Ny sh-t!!!” and that he is “proud” of her.

Scar Lip posted screenshots of their kind messages toward one another,

Scar Lip recently featured on Swizz Beats’ Hip Hop 50: Vol 2 EP in the song “Take Em Out” with Jadakiss and Benny The Butcher. According to Hot97, the legendary producer, who has helped master her work from the sidelines, is also set to be curating the sounds for her next project.

Here’s to hoping that a Cardi B collaboration is next up too!