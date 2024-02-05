MadameNoire Featured Video

On the heels of winning three Grammy Awards, rapper Killer Mike, born Michael Render, was detained by Los Angeles police officers during the broadcast for misdemeanor assault. Social media users mentioned he was arrested after an egregious faux pas committed by the Grammys.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner posted the statement regarding Killer Mike’s arrest for scrapping on the X-app, hours after the Grammys broadcast.

Initially, Gardner posted a cryptic tweet regarding the Texas rapper’s arrest as the Grammys were underway in California on Sunday.

“Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in http://Crypto.com arena after winning three #Grammys during [the] telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for ‘Scientists & Engineers,’ Best Rap Album for Michael) ‘Free Mike’ someone shouts as he walks past,” Chris Gardner from The Hollywood Reporter posted on the X app on Feb. 4.

Killer Mike’s arrest was initially thought to be unrelated to anything that happened at the Grammys. He was detained for an alleged misdemeanor, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Gardner also revealed that the rapper would more than likely be released later that evening.

“An official tells someone on his team that it’s possible he may be released later tonight from the arena. Unclear if he’s being booked here and what he’s charged with. Trying to find out. #Grammys.”

The “Run” artist’s arrest wasn’t the only strange occurrence of the evening. Before Killer Mike collected the Grammy for Best Rap Song for “Scientists and Engineers,” Nicki Minaj was erroneously announced as the category’s winner.

“#GRAMMYs account mistakenly announced “Barbie World” as winner of Best Rap Song, instead of “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS”.”

X app users wasted no time going in on the faux pas. Some Megan Thee Stallion supporters contributed the unintentional shade as a sign that the ancestors favored the Houston hottie.

Some X users felt like the Nicki hate wasn’t warranted and that petty people had it out for the Queens-bred femcee.

Congratulations, Killer Mike!!

Check out his acceptance speech below.