Actor and singer Tyrese Gibson gave his spiritual mother, gospel singer Kim Burrell, her flowers after landing the top spot on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay for her feature on Renee Spearman’s song “Tap Into It.”

His celebratory post included a gorgeous photo of the gospel singer looking like royalty in a white flowy dress with gold accents. Included in his slew of pictures of Burrell was a video of the 51-year-old slaying “Oh, Lord,” from her 1998 album, Everlasting Life.

“I don’t play about my momma…. Grace upon grace. This is what being #1 looks like…. Not to be confused with #2,” he typed in the caption. “The REAL ones who really love and [are] really happy for you are still screaming and celebrating your GLOW UP!!!!!!! Congratulations to our #EarthlyMother. You raised us all! It’s clear that 2023 is the reset!”

The Fast & Furious actor continued, “It’s very clear that this year you are going to physically walk inside the VISION…. You are going to get the new keys to the favor…That view from up there on the TOP of that @billboard @billboardgospelmusic chart hit differently, huh???? My God!!!!”

Tyrese preached about faith and how the math never maths when walking with God.

“You can pull out your calculator as often as you want trying to figure out God and his favor…Walk into your love season…Walk in his GRACE and manifestation…The math ain’t mathing. You know why? Cause Jesus Christ can’t be equated; he is the ALPHA and the OMEGA.”

Tyrese urged Burrell to travel to Los Angeles to attend Grammy parties together.

“This is the way we feel, and ain’t nothing you can do about it…I said what I said. #No comment,” he concluded the post.

Tyrese had the comments shut off.

Burrell took to Instagram Thursday, Feb. 1, to express her gratitude for landing No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay.

“Still celebrating with [Spearman]. Thank you!”

The 51-year-old gospel singer was recently the talk of the internet when a church service video revealed the singer silencing her churchgoer to continue doing God’s work with her solo.

Her words to the lady, “Let that mask work fuh’ ya,” circulated with the internet, making many laugh while rubbing others the wrong way. Burrell defended herself Tuesday, Jan. 30, to articulate she meant no disrespect when she said it, saying the words carried a spiritual meaning.

“I was encouraging this woman to hear the voice of God,” she explained. “And not just our own voices right now. It wasn’t meant to be derogatory, just encouragement.”

Now, the gospel singer is selling merch with “Let that mask work fuh ya” slapped on it.