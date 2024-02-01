MadameNoire Featured Video

Nicki Minaj checked a hater who called the dialogue at the end of her diss track for Megan Thee Stallion, “Big Foot,” a “coke rant,” brewing rumors of her using coke.

She denied it like a queen.

On Monday, Jan. 29, the Barbz queen dropped her response to the Houston Hottie’s diss track, “HISS,” where Megan slammed Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, by referencing Megan’s Law, a decree granting communities the right to know the whereabouts and locations of sex offenders.

There was much excitement about Minaj releasing her comeback to “HISS,” X went up when it did, with many claiming Queen Nicki ate. However, one listener didn’t think it was worth the hype.

“Song so ass she literally spent a minute and a half on a coke rant and decided ‘Yeah, this is DEFINITELY gonna end her’…just embarrassing,” the user wrote.

The 41-year-old rapper quote-tweeted her response.

“Whenever you see the words’ coke rant,’ you know they mad,” she wrote. “If y’all hear how loud I’m laughing. I’ve never done coke in my life. But if I did, I’d do it proudly. Waited up all night for this ‘ass’ song tho, right?”

For years, fans speculated Minaj did coke. In 2017, legendary femcee Remy Ma released a diss track against Minaj called “Shether” that referred to her as a “coke head.”

The rumors popped up again in 2021 when fans noticed Minaj constantly sniffing during an Instagram Live session.

The 41-year-old denied using the drug in an Instagram Live session.

“I wouldn’t be embarrassed about any f—g drugs I did; that’s why I talk about the motherf—g drugs I do in my mother—g music,” she said at the time. “Always have, always f—g will. If I’m off [them], I’m off [them], child.”

In “HISS,” Megan threw shots at numerous haters without exposing names but gave clear hints about who she was talking about.

The recent beef with Minaj started with the line, “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law.”

Many understood she was throwing shots at Petty, a known sex offender. Minaj doesn’t play about her family and spewed words targeted at the “Savage” rapper.

“How you go on, Gayle King, and can’t cry?” She rapped, referring to Megan’s interview about the 2020 shooting between her and rapper Tory Lanez.

“Talking ’bout Megan’s law / For a free beat, you could hit Megan raw / If you a ghostwriter, Pardi in Megan jaw / Shots thrown but I still ain’t let Megan score.”

The “coke rant” the X account referred to was the part in “Big Foot” where Minaj cut the beat and warned Megan that she had 24 hours to apologize to her deceased mother.

“Now, since you think it’s funny to speak about people’s families, we’ll all join in,” she said. “We’ll all play the reindeer games. Soon as your new nose heals. And soon as your…well, let’s leave that for the second installment.”