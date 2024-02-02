MadameNoire Featured Video

Whoopi Goldberg utilized her familial connection to NFL legend and her cousin, Tony Gonzalez, to request tickets to the 2024 Super Bowl while the tight end asked to be a part of her will.

A few weeks after Finding Your Roots host Henry Louis Gates Jr. revealed she shared DNA with Gonzalez, The View co-hosts invited the retired pro footballer to the show, which aired Monday, Jan. 29, where the cousins met for the first time.

“Cousin Whoopi,” the retired tight end said while sitting.

Co-host Ana Navarro mentioned how Gonzalez, 47, may be the only cousin with no desire to be in her will. But the legendary athlete volunteered to be in the will.

“Can I borrow $5? We family,” he joked.

Gonzalez played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1997 to 2008. And with the Chiefs being a trending topic on social media due to them making it to the LVIII Super Bowl and Taylor Swift, The View hosts asked Gonzalez if he was tight with Chief Travis Kelce, another internet hot topic.

“I’ve known about him for a long time since he became a rookie,” the 47-year-old said. “We talk. He’ll send me pictures and say, ‘Hey, Tony, I’m studying your tape.’ We have such a great relationship.”

Goldberg swooped in on the Super Bowl topic to score actress Julia Roberts some tickets to the big game.

“So, I have to ask you because we’re talking about the Super Bowl, and Julia Roberts was here…maybe a couple weeks ago,” the Sister Act actress explained. “We were talking about the Super Bowl ’cause she wants to go. She said she never been. I said, ‘Well, maybe I could help you get in.'”

Shrugging her shoulders and avoiding eye contact, a facetiously timid Goldberg lifted her eyes at Gonzalez, hoping he got the hint, making everyone laugh.

“I just want to say, it’s all great for Taylor Swift, but Julia Roberts is pretty hot too,” Goldberg said. “And I wondered if, you know, ’cause it’s in Vegas and if you happen to find, ’cause I figured you might be going. You might be hanging. If you decide that you need a couple of people to go with you, maybe Julia and I…”

Gonzalez chortled and responded, “You know what? I got you, cousin. You come with me…my guest. Bring Julia, too.”

Play

Around three weeks ago, Gates Jr. appeared on The View to reflect on his 10 years of hosting Finding Your Roots and revealed he already traced Goldberg’s roots years ago in the PBS TV series African American Lives. But because the technology wasn’t as sophisticated, he and the researchers couldn’t do the DNA cousins segment.

Finding Your Roots traced Gonzalez’s roots in February 2023, linking him to Goldberg.

Goldberg and Gonzalez are distant cousins on his maternal grandfather’s side.