MadameNoire Featured Video

Halle Berry is showing lots of love to her man, Van Hunt.

The actress took to Instagram Jan. 27 and posted the visuals of the musician’s latest single, “Our Love Lingers.” The music video included colorful and abstract vignettes overlaid with clips of everyday life, throwback photos and Van’s dancing silhouette. Halle gushed over the singer in her caption and praised him for releasing the song via his new record label, On The Hunt Music Group.

“About damn time, @vanhunt! You’re so deserving of your OWN LABEL, and I’m so proud of your music and your journey. You continue to do it your way, and sometimes that can be a lonely road. Help me celebrate my man today y’all, cuz our love is going to linger forever!” the actress penned.

In a Jan. 28 post, Halle said she and Van were still riding the high of Van’s latest single.

The Hollywood vet cheekily posted a photo of the singer sitting down and chilling in a slightly revealing robe. Van’s chest was out, his legs were crossed, and quite a bit of his thigh was on display.

Halle wrote, “Come thru legs… Sunday celebration! Still celebrating ‘Our Love Lingers.'”

Van’s new song is the first single off his forthcoming album. The track includes beautiful string instruments written and arranged into the melody by three-time Grammy-nominated musician Nate Smith.

In an Instagram upload posted earlier this month, Van expressed pride in releasing “Our Love Lingers” via On The Hunt Music Group. The Ohio native shared that he’s “waited 20 years to start my own record label.”

The singer didn’t disclose if his label has any other signees, but he encouraged Instagram users to send their demos to his business partner, music producer Monyea Crawford.

Halle and Van got to know each other virtually and through long phone conversations during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic 2020.

“We were forced to let only our brains connect and discover if we had a connection before our bodies decided to get involved,” she said in a 2022 interview with AARP: The Magazine. “I’d never done it this way. I fell in love with his mind, his conversation.” The actress confirmed the couple’s romance that September.

In a Jan. 28 post, Van lovingly posted a clip of him and Halle dancing while his new song played. His caption implied that their relationship was his muse.

“Our Love Lingers, and it does…” he wrote.

RELATED CONTENT: “We’re Living Vicariously Through Halle Berry’s Baecation Pics”