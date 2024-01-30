MadameNoire Featured Video

Gayle King said a romantic suitor asking her for $4,000 completely burnt out the flame.

The 69-year-old journalist opened up about her current and past love life in the latest episode of The Pivot Podcast, hosted by Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor and Ryan Clark. The CBS Mornings co-host recounted being very excited about a love interest two months into their courtship until he asked her for furniture and child support-related funds.

She laughed as she remembered her best friend, Oprah Winfrey, saying it would have been better if the male suitor needed a larger chunk of change, like $40,000.

“I was so crushed ’cause here’s somebody that’s making six figures and successful,” Gayle said of her former companion. “He said it was for a child support issue and to pay a payment on furniture.”

The media maven said her suitor honored his promise to pay her back within a week, but Gayle admitted that her feelings for the guy had changed.

While discussing difficulties in dating, the morning show co-host said she’s been labeled “intimidating.”

She recalled someone telling her men couldn’t “compete” with all the sparkling aspects of her life. The shady person apparently called out her shoes, handbag, coat and decades-long friendship with a billionaire bestie.

Gayle reportedly has a whopping net worth of $72 million, according to CA Knowledge.

“But my thing is, that it’s not a matter of competing,” she said about love and romance on the podcast’s Jan. 23 episode. “I’m not looking for somebody to compete. You want somebody who has a sense of humor and who’s very secure. Who’s not intimidated by whatever all of this is? That just sees you for you.”

Gayle’s interview included conversations about corny pickup lines and the type of men she likes.

The journalist emphasized that she adores “men of color” — particularly Black men who can call her “baby” and say “motherfucker” with swagger. On Instagram, she added, “A sense of humor, intelligence, and kindness is very attractive.”

Overall, the 69-year-old boss hopes to find someone she can go to the White House with and a backyard barbecue.

IKTR! See the clips of Gayle’s eye-opening interview on The Pivot Podcast below.

