Mama Tina Knowles refuses to be pushed into a media feud with anybody, especially the one and only Janet Jackson. The matriarch of queens Beyoncé and Solange cleared the air after hawkeyed fans noticed she liked a post criticizing Janet’s ticket prices.

In the early morning of Wednesday, Jan. 24, Knowles took to Instagram, clarifying she scrolled through social media in a rush and liked the post without knowing what it said.

“First of all, being on the other side of that, I know better than anyone what a great production cost, and that is expensive,” she assured. “I would never criticize another artist, let alone Janet Jackson, the queen of production and her family. I mean, the first family of music. I always have been and always will be, and I love and respect them.”

The 70-year-old confirmed she steered clear of any negativity or drama. She said she unquestioningly liked posts from those she followed because they were people she trusted—a big mistake.

Knowles wrote in the caption that she was “saddened” by the situation and raved about how she and Destiny’s Child looked up to the icon.

“I am saddened by this. Janet Jackson is an icon, and I would never question another artist. I took Destiny’s Child to see Janet when they were 15 years old,” Knowles wrote. “They always looked up to her, and she opened doors for Beyonce. Why would I hate on her? I know now not to be in a rush and to be very careful. (I learned my lesson) ! Especially when I have so much going on. I just wanted to clarify. I do know that you can see people’s likes, so I would be pretty dumb to do that.”

The person who made the post, Letty Chavez (@let68), complained about Jackson’s Meet & Greet prices, which ranged from $2,159.95 to $2,399.95 depending on the row number.

“What a joke….they add $1,000 for a 15-second meet & greet again,” she said. No front row for fans unless you want to bend over so they can continue to rake in the cash. You want Beyoncé prices? Have real production. Just disgusted. I’m not the only one…oh, the DM’s I’m getting. Way to thank your fans for years of support.”

Knowles’ username sat at the top, where users can see the likes.

On Jan. 16, Jackson announced that the Together Again tour was returning to North America, and tickets went on sale on Jan. 19.