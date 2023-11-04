MadameNoire Featured Video

Sherri Shepherd dressed up as the iconic Beyoncé during her Halloween-themed episode of Sherri on Oct. 31. The 56-year-old comedienne and actress rocked an assortment of dazzling looks that the Grammy Award-winning singer wore on her Renaissance World Tour. Bey’s mother, Tina Knowles, also stopped by the show to participate in Shepherd’s spooktacular episode.

On Wednesday, Shepherd sent the audience into a frenzy when she walked onstage in a sparkling red jumpsuit that looked almost identical to the Off-White ensemble Beyoncé wore during her Renaissance World Tour stop in London.

Backed by a group of energetic dancers, Shepherd launched into a fun rendition of Bey’s dance for “My Power.” A Blue Ivy look-alike could be seen dancing next to the talk show host as she performed the vibrant choreography.

The Halloween looks did not stop there.

Later in the show, Shepherd chopped it up with Mama Knowles in a breathtaking blue gown that channeled the spirit of Beyoncé’s dramatic Vera Wang gown seen at the star’s show in Vancouver, Canada. Complete with long gloves and a hood, Shepherd looked chic and sexy as she beamed in the haute couture number.

Tina Knowles was brought to tears by Blue Ivy’s performance on tour.

While reflecting on the impact of the Renaissance World Tour, Knowles, 69, said she was amazed to see how fans connected with the excitement and flair of the big event. The beautiful matriarch and former fashion designer also grew emotional watching her granddaughter, Blue Ivy, step into her confidence and power onstage.

“Me and her dad, we were together every night. He would come to the front where I was and watch. I mean, I was in tears, and he was grinning so hard. I thought his face would hurt,” the glam ma told Shepherd as she donned the authentic Off-White jumpsuit worn in Bey’s London show.

“It’s mind-boggling because he’s out there every night, and he never gets jaded. And we are just grinning from ear to ear, screaming at the top of our voices,” she continued.

“I was nervous the first night because she’s only 11 years old. And I was like, to get in front of 70,000 people at 11 is huge.”

When Shepherd asked Knowles if Blue understood the “magnitude” of her performance on tour, the mother of two said she didn’t know if the 11-year-old cutie fully grasped the importance of her participation in the show.

“I think she just loves to dance, and she was watching the girls rehearse, and she asked. She said, ‘I think I’m ready to go onstage.’

Initially, Beyoncé was hesitant to say yes.

“And then she thought about it, and she said, ‘You know, if you work hard and you really come with it, then we’ll let you go one time.’ So, it was supposed to be a one-time thing,” Knowles revealed.

“It was just magical. And her confidence just grew and grew, and I mean, it was a beautiful thing for her,” the proud grandmother gushed.

Watch Shepherd’s full Halloween Renaissance interview with Knowles below.

