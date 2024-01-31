MadameNoire Featured Video

Tina Knowles is a birthday girl who gets lots of love from her girlfriends.

The 70-year-old entrepreneur posted a snapshot Jan. 19 of herself dolled up and posing in a group photo. By her side were actresses Vivica A. Fox, 59, Lela Rochon Fuqua, 59, and Holly Robinson Peete, 59. Ms. Tina gushed over her “youngin’ friends” in her caption. She described the trio as “beautiful, talented, intelligent and funny as hell.”

The birthday queen, born Jan. 4, noted that the group enjoyed an “amazing dinner” Jan. 18 at a “beautiful restaurant” in honor of her latest trip around the sun.

“I am so blessed to have all of my beautiful friends who made me feel so loved on this birthday. Thank you, Holly, for planning this, as busy as you are! I love you; you are a gift!!!” Tina wrote at the end of her caption.

Names including LaTavia Roberson, Adrienne Banfield Norris and Simone I. Smith all warmly commented underneath the post.

Lela said, “Love you @mstinaknowles. It was an absolute blast celebrating you, and I am always in awe… you are the Queen.”

“Somebody said we were Destiny’s Aunties, and now I can’t unsee it,” Holly lightheartedly added. “There’s not a lot I wouldn’t do for you @mstinaknowles. You are one of one! I count my Tina blessings every single day,” she continued in a separate comment.

Lela shared the same photo on her personal Instagram account and praised Tina as “one of the most talented, creative, art-loving people” she knows.

Meanwhile, Vivica sent “much LUV” to Holly “for hosting such a YUMMY dinner!” Regarding the birthday girl, she added, “Ms. Tina, we LUVS YA TONS with yo beautiful self!”

The birthday beauty’s girl time comes six months after she filed for divorce from Richard Lawson, 76.

Rumors swirled beforehand that the couple had quietly split. The speculation was fueled by Tina dropping “Lawson” off her name on Instagram and the couple not being spotted together since March 2023. Tina cited “irreconcilable differences” and filed for divorce that July after eight years of marriage. According to People, the Knowles matriarch asked that the court terminate its right to award spousal support. Additionally, she requested her name be legally switched back to Celestine Knowles.

The matriarch shares Beyoncé and Solange with Mathew Knowles, her first husband. After over three decades of marriage, the couple finalized their divorce in 2011.

