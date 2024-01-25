MadameNoire Featured Video

Meghan Markel and Prince Harry’s latest date night was at the Bob Marley: One Love movie premiere in Jamaica.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the Carib Theater in Kingston dressed in chic, upscale looks. Meghan, 42, wore a black spaghetti strap top with a ball gown skirt. Harry, 39, was at her side in a tieless navy suit paired with a white button-up shirt and black dress shoes.

In a clip, Harry hugged the late reggae artist’s son — musician and producer of the film, Ziggy Marley.

Bob Marley: One Love is a biopic about the timeless superstar singer, songwriter and guitarist.

The film depicts the artist’s “powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.” The period in the film runs from 1975 to Bob’s passing from cancer in 1981 at age 36. The biopic stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the “Could You Be Loved” singer and Lashana Lynch as his wife, Rita Marley.

Reinaldo Marcus Green directed the project, written by Terence Winter, Frank E. Flowers, and Zach Baylin. The movie will be released in theaters on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

Meghan and Harry’s movie premiere date night in Jamaica fell on the day People published Robert Hardman’s revelations on the couple’s royal exit.

“Harry and Meghan’s departure [from official royal duties] brought Charles and his mother [Queen Elizabeth II] closer together,” said the British author of The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy.

“There is no question that Harry and Meghan are a great loss to the institution, and that is still appreciated and understood,” added Hardman. “There’s absolutely no sense of good riddance or anything like that. It’s fundamentally a source of deep regret.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met in July 2016 on a blind date. The prince popped the question in November 2017, and the couple tied during a private ceremony May 16, 2018. Three days later, they had their royal wedding. People reported that 600 guests attended the luncheon, and Idris Elba was the DJ at the private evening reception.

In January 2020, the couple stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

The Montecito-based Duke and Duchess share two children: son Prince Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 4, and daughter Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, 2.

