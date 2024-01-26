MadameNoire Featured Video

Kevin Hart reportedly wants a temporary restraining order against Tasha K.

Radar Online reported the comedian’s Jan. 19 filing asked a court for a temporary restraining order, if granted, Tasha K would have to delete an allegedly defamatory interview she did with Kevin’s former assistant, Miesha Shakes.

The celebrity’s recent legal update claimed the women’s late 2023 interview threatened his public image. Kevin highlighted that the negative gossip circulated from Tasha K’s interview would particularly impact him as a “family-oriented” entertainer and someone who does national endorsement deals.

“Working in the entertainment industry, my livelihood depends in large part on my reputation and the public’s perception of me. That perception is of particular concern in light of the fact that I am involved in a number of family-oriented projects, such as the Jumanji franchise, Fatherhood, Captain Underpants, The Secret Life of Pets, and others.”

The Unwine With Tasha K interview was uploaded on YouTube in December. Kevin’s legal move contributes to the civil extortion and defamation lawsuit he filed against the YouTuber and Miesha after the video dropped.

The comedian argues that the ladies’ various claims about him are false. He also alleges that Tasha tried to extort him by asking him to pay her $250,000 to not post the salacious interview.

In his latest filing, Kevin said his ex-assistant broke her non-disclosure agreement. The Hollywood star emphasized that Miesha and Tasha’s convo aired serious and false claims about him.

“After my refusal to pay, the interview was published. After its publication, I watched the interview and saw that, in addition to discussing private matters in breach of the NDA, Shakes made statements about me that were simply false, including that I supposedly made a secret video recording of a sexual encounter and faced criminal charges regarding that supposed incident. I did not record any such video, and I have never faced criminal charges in connection with that alleged incident or any related matters.”

Kevin claims he employed Miesha from August 2017 to October 2020.

Reportedly, the movie star’s January filing noted that he agreed to pay the assistant $30,000 annually and issue her health insurance for three years as a part of her exit agreement.

In the contested Unwine with Tasha K interview, Miesha accused Kevin of cheating on his wife, having a “gambling problem” and crafting an “extortion plot” against his former best friend, JT Jackson.

Kevin argued in his initial complaint that “[Tasha K] has an established history of posting defamatory and otherwise improper content regarding celebrities.”

