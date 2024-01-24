MadameNoire Featured Video

A woman is claiming former Love & Hip Hop star Stevie J intentionally impregnated her and then ghosted.

Ravinia Ricki, aka @sounique954, took to her Instagram Stories Jan. 22 with intense allegations against the hip-hop music producer. The Miami-repping, self-proclaimed “Queen of Broward County” called Stevie a “creep” who purposefully didn’t pull out when they had sex.

Ravinia, an OnlyFans creator, claimed Stevie ghosted her “three weeks ago” — directly after she told him she was pregnant. She emphasized how hurtful it was that Stevie allegedly discarded her after the news. She said it made her sick to her stomach.

“@hitmanstevieJ_1 you don’t deserve a baby from me,” Ravinia wrote. “You are a very trash-ass human. You live off other people’s misery. Nothing good would ever come your way.”

Ravinia alleged that she and the musician met at a Miami nightclub one night in May 2023.

The receipt she shared to back her claim was a screenshot of alleged text messages from May 12 between her and Stevie. The messages showed a seemingly flirtatious exchange.

The distraught woman said she and Stevie “go way back” and have been “messing around” since the night they met — 8 months ago. Ravinia alleged that Stevie showed her a different side of himself and treated her “like a princess.”

One of Ravinia’s posts seemingly regretted going for an “older” man. She said, “IDK, I go for older men thinking they are real men because they’re older. Bruh, the BS they do doesn’t ever end. Them MFs never grow up.”

The allegedly pregnant Miami woman didn’t disclose how old she is, but a quick search on Stevie details that the music maker is 52.

On her @sounique954 Instagram feed, Ravinia expressed devastation regarding how things have played out with Stevie.

On Jan. 21, the Miami-based OnlyFans creator claimed to be a “genuine person” who got “played.” In her caption, she shared that she was in a dark place.

“I feel like I don’t belong here like this world isn’t fit for a person like me,” she wrote. “I feel inhumane. I love fr, I care fr, I want to see everyone win fr…… I never get back that same energy. I always get someone that secretly hates me and wants to see me lose. Shit cray.”

It’s unclear if Ravania already has kids. Stevie has yet to address her claims publicly.

The Love & Hip Hop star and Faith Evans finalized their divorce in 2023, two years after Stevie filed. In a Las Vegas hotel room, the former couple tied the knot in 2018. Stevie and Faith had no children, but the musician had six kids with five different women from previous relationships.

RELATED CONTENT: “Stevie J Gets Alimony From Faith Evans In Finalized Messy Divorce Battle”