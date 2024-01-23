MadameNoire Featured Video

Model and budding filmmaker Natalia Bryant celebrated her 21st birthday in a room filled with love and celebrity faces.

On Friday night, the Jan. 19-born Capricorn’s birthday bash was attended by Winnie Harlow, Kelly Rowland, Ciara and Russell Wilson. Of course, Natalia’s mom, Vanessa Bryant, was ringing in the University of Southern California student’s big birthday.

The special evening was also attended by Pau Gasol, the former Lakers teammate of Natalia’s late father, basketball Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant. Special snapshots included those of the birthday girl with Aoki Lee Simmons and WNBA Star Sabrina Ionescu. Natalia wore Area’s vibrant red Heart Ruffle Mini Dress.

In the comments of her mother’s Jan. 20 post, the 21-year-old model thanked Vanessa for the birthday party and said she had the “best time.” A photo of the mother-daughter duo showed the USC film major hugely grinning while her mother sported the warmest smile.

“Some sweet pics from last night, 21! @nataliabryant,” Vanessa captioned the video collage.

On Natalia’s actual birthday, the mother of four added, “Happy birthday, 21st birthday @nataliabryant !!! We love you so much!!!! You are what every parent hopes and prays for. You are such a beautiful, strong, smart, loving young woman with the kindest soul, and I am so proud to be your mommy! I love you, mama!”

The latter post included throwback photos of Natalia — including ones with Kobe and her siblings. Vanessa and the All-Star athlete share four daughters, Natalia, 21, Bianka, 7, Capri, 4, and late Gigi, who was 13 when she passed away with Kobe in 2020.

In honor of her latest trip around the sun, the USC-repping birthday girl posted a snapshot on Instagram Jan. 20, captured at her birthday bash. In her post’s comments, she received birthday wishes from Kimora Lee Simmons, Michael B. Jordan, Ciara, Winnie Harlow, Naomi Campbell, Skai Jackson, and many more.

The stunning photo shows a gleaming Natalia, seemingly mid-laugh.

As the cover of the 2024 Town & Country “Family” Issue, Natalia reflected on the legacy of her late loved ones.

“In terms of legacy, my main goal is just to be the best version of me that I possibly can,” she explained to the magazine. “Understanding that there’s no expectation that I should have for each stage of life. I just need to know that I have to keep learning because there’s no finish line. You just have to keep pushing and being the best person you can be and soaking everything up like a sponge… The job’s never done.”

