MadameNoire Featured Video

Despite the icy weather, Megan Thee Stallion brought the heat to NYC while rocking a sheer, brown dress to the Saturday Night Live after-party Jan. 20.

The 28-year-old Houston Hottie looked good AF while entering New York City’s L’Avenue — a Parisian dining room in the city’s flagship at Saks Fifth Avenue. The sheer garment was in Megan’s perfect nude and matched her skin tone to a T. Nearly all of the rapper’s skin was displayed, and she only had bra pads and nude underwear underneath her dress. That night, the weather in Manhattan was a shivering 19 degrees.

Megan’s stunning makeup was a radiant complexion with pink-toned glossy lips and light-colored eyeshadow on her lids. The “Girls From The Hood” rapper’s glam included a head of beautiful, bouncy and cascading bra-length curls. Megan was one of the blondes, while she attended the party with model Cara Delevingne and singer-actress Renée Rapp. The latter two attendees stood by the MC’s sides and wore more casual all-black ‘fits.

Shared by the Daily Mail, another photo of the “Cobra” rapper outside the SNL after-party captured her attempt at staying warm. The 28-year-old rocked a large and luscious two-toned brown coat. She paired her clothing with silver and diamond jewelry, a rose gold-pinkish purse and heels.

Megan’s girls’ night out was after the Houston-repping blonde bombshell joined Renée on the SNL stage.

Saturday night’s episode was the sketch show’s first new airing of the year. The musicians performed their Mean Girls: The Musical single, “Not My Fault.”

Renée — who stars as Regina George in the new Mean Girls movie — was introduced on stage for her second performance by Rachel McAdams. The latter was memorably the first actress to play the iconic mean girl in 2004.

Billboard noted that Megan burst out of a giant pink cake when she joined Renée on stage.

Megan shared a photo of herself, Renée and Rachel on Instagram Jan. 20. The rapper lightheartedly included herself in the mix of Mean Girls’ Regina George realness. In the photo, the Houston native wore a long-sleeved pink corseted top with feathers fringed on her wrists. The statement-making top was paired with matching hot pants and knee-high boots.

“Cause huhhh, all the Reginas in one room #SNL,” Megan captioned the photo of her, Renée and Rachel pointing fingers at each other.

RELATED CONTENT: “Megan Thee Stallion Just Added Pilates To Her Insane Fitness Routine”