Candace Owens’ interest in “hoe culture” has turned Ariana Grande into the latest target of her vitriolic cultural commentary.

The author, director and conservative pundit pointed her wrath at Grande during the Jan. 16 episode of the Candace Owens podcast. The right-wing, married mother of two blasted Grande over rumors the singer stole her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater from his wife shortly after the couple welcomed a son.

“He was married to his high school sweetheart — her name is Lilly Jay — and they had just had their first child. After being together for almost a decade. But that, of course, didn’t stop Ariana Grande,” Owens quipped.

The sharp-tongued commentator accused Grande of having pride in “being a homewrecker” throughout her career. Owens said the singer “didn’t care” about ruining other women’s relationships. She also suggested that stealing men for sport was something that “excites” Grande.

“I actually think she suffers from some random hoe disorder where she actually likes it when a man is taken… She’s turned on by it in a weird way,” Owens harshly said of Grande. “She did not care that he [Slater] was ugly. She was just like, ‘I want to break up this family.'”

The cultural commentator was even more disturbed by Grande’s latest single, “Yes, And?”

Owens described the song as a celebration of the singer’s “homewrecking capabilities.” She read a portion of the track’s lyrics and argued that the issue boiled down to “basic morality.”

“Don’t comment on my body, do not reply/ Your business is yours and mine is mine/ Why do you care so much whose dick I ride, why?”

“Why do we care? [Because] we don’t want to picture you sleeping with Ethan Slater,” jabbed Owens. “We want to acknowledge, the general public, that her behavior is absolute filth. We just want to be able to read you for the trash that you are.”

Brutally, the podcaster said she hoped to one day open a “rehab for hoes” where Grande would be the first patient.

“I am very much in favor of following hoe culture,” the critic stated at the top of her segment. “I’ve been fascinated by hoes — the hoe apocalypse that we’re facing. It’s amazing to follow these women and the way they think. And chief among them right now is Ariana Grande.”

Owens dismissed Slater on her podcast as a “weak” man who generally wasn’t “worth discussing.” She did have time, however, to describe the male Wicked star as a “real unfortunate-looking guy.”

Slater reportedly filed for divorce from his wife in July 2023, according to People. That month, the outlet confirmed Grande and her co-star were dating. The Grammy-winning songstress finalized her divorce from Dalton Gomez in October 2023.

Owens continues to go viral with her no-holds-barred commentary. Sometimes, it works for her — other times, it doesn’t.

