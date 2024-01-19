MadameNoire Featured Video

X users found Mase, Cam’ron and Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson’s conversation about Dwyane Wade’s hot red nails as funny as the trio.

A clip from the Jan. 17 episode of the co-hosts’ It Is What It Is podcast showed Cam and Mase in absolute hysterics over the 42-year-old Miami Heat player’s painted fingernails — varnished in the team’s vibrant red.

Before slightly shaking his head and chuckling, Mase said seeing Dwyane with the bright hue on his nails was “like seeing [Michael] Jordan in lingerie.”

Killa Cam laughed and hardly stopped throughout the group’s segment on the athlete. The “Oh Boy” rapper emphasized that his co-host, friend and fellow Harlemite would go “viral” for his clowning.

“It’s like when you have somebody you looked up to [and] you appreciated their work – the athlete – and then they do this. It’s just like, man, we can’t do nothing with that,” Mase continued after also briefly being overcome with laughter.

Cam’ron, 47, and Mase, 48, found it funny that Stat initially didn’t know how to broach the topic of Dwyane’s beauty move. Cam suggested that his female co-host was “cool with the shit.”

Stat mentioned that male celebs, including A$AP Rocky and Harry Styles, have also been out and about with painted nails.

“Everybody’s been doing it, so that’s what I’ve been seeing,” she said. “I don’t know — if you wanna paint your nails, go ahead and paint your nails. If that’s what you really wanna do.”

Mase amped up his commentary about Dwyane and said, “If you’re gonna do your nails, do your hair, do your lashes, just go crazy.”

“I would respect that more than just tip-toeing out,” the “Feel So Good” artist added — later calling the Basketball Hall of Famer “sassy.”

Cam’ron claimed Dwyane has become “very eclectic over the years,” rocking “blouses” and “capri” pants.

While the latter emcee said the athlete’s painted nails were a “shock,” Cam congratulated Dwyane on the “biggest story.” The praise was in reference to the Miami Heat’s Jan. 14 announcement that the player will be memorialized this year with a statue outside the team’s hometown arena.

Several X users thought the It Is What It Is hosts’ commentary — particularly Mase’s — was clowning at its finest.

To Stat’s point, a few commenters suggested that the hosts lay off Dwyane since the player’s painted nails aren’t anything groundbreaking.

See X reactions to the recent It Is What It Is podcast below.

